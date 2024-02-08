Julie Nguyen from Opium Bar Wins Flor de Caña's Sustainable Cocktail Challenge 3rd Edition

In the tropical embrace of Granada, Nicaragua, amidst volcanic islands that whisper tales of time, Julie Nguyen from Opium Bar in Thailand emerged victorious in the Global Final of Flor de Caña's Sustainable Cocktail Challenge - 3rd Edition. This triumphant moment, etched on February 8, 2024, saw Nguyen surpass 32 leading mixologists from across the globe, each vying for the coveted title of World Champion.

A Symphony of Flavors: 'From Sip to Seed'

Nguyen's winning concoction, christened 'From Sip to Seed', harmoniously blended Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum with an ensemble of local ingredients. The star of this sustainable symphony was corn, used in its entirety, echoing the essence of the challenge. Palmyra sugar and coconut milk added a regional rhythm to the mix, resonating with the ethos of sustainability and local sourcing.

A Toast to Sustainability

The judging panel, a constellation of industry luminaries including Danil Nevsky, Alex Francis, and Mandy Naglich, scrutinized each cocktail's historical roots, sustainability, creativity, flavor, and aesthetic appeal. Nguyen's 'From Sip to Seed' struck the perfect chord, securing her the championship title.

As a testament to her victory, Nguyen received a trophy crafted from sustainable materials, a personalized bottle of Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum, and a generous US$10,000 prize. Moreover, she earned the unique opportunity to partake in a sustainability training and assessment program offered by Food Made Good.

The Runners-Up: A Tale of Cocktail Artistry

Securing the second spot was Andrea Marseglia from Teresa Cocktail Bar in New Zealand, whose creation resonated deeply with the judges. Lacey-Jane Roberts from Published on Main Bar in Canada rounded off the podium, demonstrating that the art of mixology is a universal language.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the challenge underscored Flor de Caña's unwavering commitment to sustainability. As a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified brand, Flor de Caña operates on 100% renewable energy, recycles CO2 emissions, and boasts a remarkable legacy of planting one million trees since 2005. This event served as a celebration of these achievements, highlighting the brand's dedication to creating a greener and more sustainable future.

As the sun sets on this chapter of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, the global mixology community looks forward to the next edition, where the fusion of flavors and sustainability will continue to inspire and captivate.

In the grand tapestry of cocktail artistry, Julie Nguyen's 'From Sip to Seed' has etched an indelible mark, encapsulating the spirit of innovation, local sourcing, and sustainability. This triumph is not merely a victory for Nguyen or Opium Bar but a resounding success for the global cocktail community that continues to push boundaries and redefine the realm of possibility.