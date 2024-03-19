Jal Jeevan Mission Marks 75% Milestone in Rural Tap Connections, Faces State Disparities

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission has achieved a significant milestone by providing 75% of rural households with functional tap water connections, impacting nearly 145 million homes. The mission, aimed at ensuring every rural home in India has a reliable water source by 2024, has seen 11 states and Union territories reach 100% coverage, showcasing a promising yet uneven national progress.

State-by-State Progress Variances

While some states have successfully met or even surpassed their targets, others lag considerably behind. Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal are among the states where progress has been notably slower, with coverage rates ranging from around 45% to 61%. The government has intensified monitoring efforts and is holding special review sessions to address these disparities, pushing for accelerated progress in these areas.

Challenges and International Support

The Jal Jeevan Mission's ambitious goals are not without their challenges, including the logistical difficulties of laying pipelines and building tanks in remote and rugged terrains. To overcome these hurdles, UNOPS and the Danish government have collaborated to provide technical support in India's most water-scarce districts. Moreover, the mission prioritizes sustainability and community ownership, crucial for the long-term success of the project.

Looking Towards Sustainability

The mission's focus extends beyond mere connection to sustainable water source management. Ensuring the longevity and reliability of these water sources is paramount, with local community involvement playing a key role. Despite the progress, the ultimate goal of the Jal Jeevan Mission remains a challenge, underscoring the importance of addressing the sustainability of water sources to guarantee access to water for future generations.