Indonesian Social Enterprise SukkhaCitta Wins Rolex Award for Empowering Women and Preserving Culture

In a remarkable recognition of efforts to intertwine women's empowerment with environmental sustainability, SukkhaCitta, an Indonesian social enterprise, has been named a laureate of the Rolex Awards for Enterprise 2023. At the helm of this pioneering initiative is Denica Riadini-Flesch, a visionary whose work spans creating living wages for women in the garment industry, protecting the environment, and preserving the rich local culture through sustainable fashion.

A Vision for Sustainable Fashion

Under Riadini-Flesch's leadership, SukkhaCitta has emerged as a beacon of hope in the fashion industry, championing the cause of living wages for women garment workers. The enterprise leverages artisanal techniques, traditional growing practices, and natural dyes, demonstrating a profound commitment to environmental stewardship. But the innovation doesn't stop at eco-friendly production methods. SukkhaCitta’s approach also encompasses funding educational programs that equip women in villages with craft and business skills, thereby fostering economic independence and empowerment. The Rolex grant will further propel SukkhaCitta’s mission, with plans to digitize the curriculum and expand educational outreach to 10,000 students by 2030.

Empowerment Through Education

The foundation of SukkhaCitta's model lies in education. By teaching women artisanal techniques and business skills, the enterprise not only cultivates a skilled workforce but also champions the role of women in driving sustainable development. This educational endeavor is not merely about imparting knowledge; it's a transformative process that instills confidence, fosters financial literacy, and promotes a deep-rooted understanding of environmental care. Riadini-Flesch's efforts to expand these programs underscore a commitment to scaling impact, with a keen eye on leveraging technology to reach wider audiences.

The Rolex Awards for Enterprise 2023 spotlight a diverse array of global changemakers, from reforesting the high Andes to providing clean water through solar-powered technology. The inclusion of SukkhaCitta among these laureates highlights the critical intersection of climate action and women's empowerment, showcasing the enterprise's role in not only preserving