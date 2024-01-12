Iman Developers Begins Construction on 10 Oxford, a New Chapter in Luxury Living in Dubai

Iman Developers, a leading luxury residential developer in Dubai, has announced the commencement of construction on its latest project, 10 Oxford in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). This Dh415 million development is a testament to the company’s innovative approach to integrating contemporary living with nature, using a Zen-inspired biophilic design. The groundbreaking ceremony was a testament to the project’s significance, graced by the presence of the company’s senior management, homeowners, architects, investors, agents, and partners.

Embracing Nature in Urban Living

The Managing Director of Iman Developers, Ismail Marfani, emphasized the company’s commitment to creating sustainable living environments. The 10 Oxford project represents a new era in luxury living in Dubai, offering a unique blend of urban life and natural tranquility. The project’s design focuses on promoting harmony between human habitats and the natural world, an aspect which is rapidly gaining traction in the realm of luxury real estate.

A Showcase of Amenities and Features

The project is set to house 430 residences, ranging from studios to two-bedroom units. However, the standout feature of this development is its wide array of amenities. Offering over 40 features such as a floating river, Zen Garden, rooftop farming, gym, swimming pools, club house, barbecue area, and jogging track, the 10 Oxford project goes beyond the conventional definition of luxury living.

Setting New Records

Notably, 10 Oxford will feature a staggering 52,000 square feet of amenity space, which includes a 20,000 square feet water area. This makes it one of the largest amenity spaces in Iman Developers’ portfolio. Such a feature is a clear indicator of Iman Developers’ dedication towards redefining luxury living in Dubai and setting new standards in residential development.