Höegh Autoliners Lands Major Contract for Vehicle Transport from Asia to Europe

Oslo-based shipping company, Höegh Autoliners ASA, has inked a new contract with a major, yet undisclosed, East Asian automaker to transport vehicles, primarily electric vehicles (EVs), from Asia to Europe. The agreement, which is set to extend until the end of 2028, marks a significant milestone in the automotive logistics market. However, the financial specifics and the automaker’s identity remain a closely guarded secret.

Commitment to Transparency and High-quality Service

The shipping company plans to uphold transparency by providing monthly trading updates and disclosing contracts with commitments surpassing $100 million. Höegh Autoliners’ CEO, Andreas Enger, exuded pride in being selected as the shipping partner by a leading car producer, underlining the firm’s dedication to quality transport characterized by high frequency and competitive transit times.

Höegh Autoliners’ Sustainability Drive

Enger further emphasized on Höegh Autoliners’ steadfast commitment to sustainability. This is evident in the impending delivery of its Aurora-class vessels – set to be the largest and most carbon-efficient car carriers in the industry. These vessels are designed to accommodate up to 9,100 cars and are capable of operating on zero-carbon ammonia.

Expansion of Aurora Class Fleet

With options exercised, Höegh Autoliners has placed orders for twelve Aurora class vessels and holds options for another eight. The first pair of ships is slated for delivery in the latter half of 2024. The company has set an ambitious target to fuel at least 5% of its deep-sea operations with green ammonia by the close of this decade.