HAVIT Commits to Environmental Sustainability with New Eco-Friendly Packaging Program

Seeking to be a forerunner in environmental sustainability, smart electronic technology company HAVIT has unveiled a comprehensive eco-friendly packaging program. The initiative, set to roll out in 2024, is part of the company’s larger commitment to global carbon neutrality and environmental sustainability.

Adopting UN Environment Programme’s Principles

Under the program, HAVIT will integrate the UN Environment Programme’s Redesign-Reduce-Recycle principles into its packaging structure and volume optimization. The company’s strategy includes the use of 100% recyclable FSC-certified materials for product packaging. The initiative also involves a significant reduction in plastic usage, with the company aiming to cut down its plastic use by at least 80%. This will be achieved by replacing inner trays and hooks with paper cards.

Environmentally Conscious Printing and Coating Processes

In a bid to further reduce pollution, HAVIT will switch to vegetable-based inks for printing processes. The company plans to discontinue the use of UV-coating, opting instead for satin aqueous coating coupled with embossing and debossing processes. The use of PLA plastic, a material known to degrade within a year, is also a part of the company’s forward-thinking strategy.

Reducing Carbon Emissions and Conserving Natural Resources

By adopting these changes, HAVIT aims to significantly decrease pollution, and contribute to soil and water conservation. The company has noted the immense potential of sustainable practices, emphasizing that the use of recycled cartons can greatly reduce carbon emissions.

As part of its commitment to transparency, HAVIT will showcase its new eco-friendly packaging in the CES event in January 2024. The company’s H655BT PRO product will provide a tangible example of their sustainability efforts, allowing customers to witness these changes firsthand.