en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

HAVIT Commits to Environmental Sustainability with New Eco-Friendly Packaging Program

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
HAVIT Commits to Environmental Sustainability with New Eco-Friendly Packaging Program

Seeking to be a forerunner in environmental sustainability, smart electronic technology company HAVIT has unveiled a comprehensive eco-friendly packaging program. The initiative, set to roll out in 2024, is part of the company’s larger commitment to global carbon neutrality and environmental sustainability.

Adopting UN Environment Programme’s Principles

Under the program, HAVIT will integrate the UN Environment Programme’s Redesign-Reduce-Recycle principles into its packaging structure and volume optimization. The company’s strategy includes the use of 100% recyclable FSC-certified materials for product packaging. The initiative also involves a significant reduction in plastic usage, with the company aiming to cut down its plastic use by at least 80%. This will be achieved by replacing inner trays and hooks with paper cards.

Environmentally Conscious Printing and Coating Processes

In a bid to further reduce pollution, HAVIT will switch to vegetable-based inks for printing processes. The company plans to discontinue the use of UV-coating, opting instead for satin aqueous coating coupled with embossing and debossing processes. The use of PLA plastic, a material known to degrade within a year, is also a part of the company’s forward-thinking strategy.

Reducing Carbon Emissions and Conserving Natural Resources

By adopting these changes, HAVIT aims to significantly decrease pollution, and contribute to soil and water conservation. The company has noted the immense potential of sustainable practices, emphasizing that the use of recycled cartons can greatly reduce carbon emissions.

As part of its commitment to transparency, HAVIT will showcase its new eco-friendly packaging in the CES event in January 2024. The company’s H655BT PRO product will provide a tangible example of their sustainability efforts, allowing customers to witness these changes firsthand.

0
Sustainability
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sustainability

See more
27 mins ago
Southco's Innovative Access Solutions: A Boost for the EV Charging Infrastructure
In a bid to bolster the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment industry, Southco is bringing to the table a suite of engineered access solutions. Tailored to boost performance, usability, and security, these solutions comprise an array of hardware, including locks, latches, and hinges. The goal is clear: to create a seamless and secure charging
Southco's Innovative Access Solutions: A Boost for the EV Charging Infrastructure
Nan Yang Textile Group Embraces Digital Transformation with FastReactPlan
2 hours ago
Nan Yang Textile Group Embraces Digital Transformation with FastReactPlan
Small Steps, Big Impact: Embracing a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
2 hours ago
Small Steps, Big Impact: Embracing a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
Small Steps, Big Impact: Living a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
1 hour ago
Small Steps, Big Impact: Living a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
Kvadrat Debuts 'Sport' Collection: A Novel Approach to Sustainable Textiles
2 hours ago
Kvadrat Debuts 'Sport' Collection: A Novel Approach to Sustainable Textiles
A Greener Maritime Future: Alexander Prokopakis Charts the Course for IBIA
2 hours ago
A Greener Maritime Future: Alexander Prokopakis Charts the Course for IBIA
Latest Headlines
World News
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
25 seconds
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
32 seconds
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
34 seconds
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
42 seconds
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
52 seconds
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
2 mins
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
2 mins
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
3 mins
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
3 mins
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app