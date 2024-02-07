GTT Group Unfurls Corporate Social Responsibility Roadmap for 2024-2026

GTT Group, a global leader in maritime technology, has unveiled its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) roadmap for 2024-2026, a comprehensive plan that reflects the company's commitment to social responsibility. This roadmap, endorsed by GTT's Board of Directors, lays out a path towards achieving their CSR objectives through three core pillars: mitigating climate impact, acting as a responsible employer, and functioning as an ethical corporate citizen.

Driving Climate Action

Firstly, GTT has pledged to reduce their climate impact by setting specific targets to curtail CO2 emissions across Scope 1, 2, and 3. These targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a testament to GTT's commitment to aligning their climate goals with scientific findings. Additionally, GTT will develop innovative containment systems for alternative fuels, and create digital services to decarbonize the maritime sector. The company also intends to venture into the production of green hydrogen by manufacturing electrolysers, and focus on environmental and biodiversity initiatives.

Ensuring Responsible Employment Practices

GTT's commitment as a responsible employer is evident in their emphasis on health and safety, skills development, internal mobility, and diversity and inclusion. The company has set ambitious goals to improve gender diversity and is working on implementing a disability inclusion plan. These initiatives underscore GTT's commitment to creating an inclusive and dynamic work environment.

Upholding Corporate Citizenship

As a corporate citizen, GTT upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. By 2026, the company aims to implement a uniform ethical framework and a responsible purchasing policy. GTT is also dedicated to supporting local communities through educational programs, further cementing their role as a responsible corporate entity. The company's progress in meeting these commitments will be measured using 24 progress indicators and objectives, with annual reports providing transparency on advancements.

GTT's CEO, Philippe Berterottire, reaffirmed that this CSR roadmap is consistent with the company's mission and commitment to leveraging technology for a sustainable world. The company has also released a financial agenda, outlining key dates for the publication of annual and quarterly results, and the shareholders' meeting.