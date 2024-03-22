Gombe State Battles Water Crisis: N150M Monthly on Treatment Amidst Illegal Connections

Gombe State's struggle with ensuring adequate water supply despite a hefty N150 million monthly expenditure on water treatment has recently come to light. Mohammed Fawu, Commissioner for Water, Environment, and Forest Resources, highlighted the severe impact of illegal connections and vandalism on the water distribution system, particularly from the Dadinkowa Treatment Plant to various reservoirs. This revelation sheds light on the complexities of providing clean water in the region and the government's ongoing efforts to tackle these challenges.

Advertisment

Understanding the Water Supply Conundrum

The root of Gombe's water supply issue lies in the illegal tapping of the main water line, which significantly diminishes the pressure and volume of water that reaches household reservoirs. The financial burden of treating water, which exceeds N150 million monthly, is further exacerbated by the costs of electricity needed to pump water from the treatment plant to the reservoirs. Fawu's disclosure at a press briefing underlines the government's concern over the sustainability of water resources amidst such challenges. Additionally, the commissioner lamented the collusion between some residents and Gombe Water Board staff, leading to unauthorized water connections for various commercial and personal uses.

Measures to Combat Illegal Connections

Advertisment

In response to the crisis, the Gombe State Water Board, under the guidance of General Manager Abubakar Sadiq, has announced plans to intensify efforts against illegal water connections. The board urges residents to follow legal procedures for water access, which involves registering and paying a nominal fee. Sadiq emphasized the importance of community cooperation with the water board's guidelines to ensure the sustainability of the water supply system. Despite the modest tariff rates, the challenge remains in encouraging adherence to legal connections and securing the water distribution network against vandalism.

The Road Ahead for Gombe's Water Supply

The situation in Gombe State highlights a broader issue faced by many regions striving to provide clean and accessible water to their populations. The state's proactive stance against illegal water connections and vandalism, coupled with an appeal for community cooperation, reflects a comprehensive approach to managing water resources. However, the effectiveness of these measures will depend on the community's willingness to support governmental efforts and embrace sustainable practices in water consumption and payment.

As Gombe State navigates through these challenges, the story serves as a reminder of the intricate balance between resource management, community engagement, and the sustainability of essential services. The ongoing efforts to secure a reliable water supply in Gombe not only aim to address the immediate needs of its residents but also reflect a commitment to future generations' access to clean water.