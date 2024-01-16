Global Commitment Signatories Take Action Against Single-use Plastics

In a notable stride towards sustainability, a significant majority of institutions and organizations, who in 2019 pledged their allegiance to the 'Global Commitment', have taken concrete measures to address the pervasive issue of single-use plastics. Approximately 70 percent of these signatories reported they have either completely eradicated or have formulated definitive plans to phase out single-use plastic straws from their product repertoire. A similar percentage of signatories demonstrated comparable initiatives aimed at the elimination of single-use plastic bags.

Global Commitment Ignites Action

The Global Commitment seeks to rally businesses, governments, and various other entities in the collective battle against plastic pollution. It advocates for actionable steps towards reducing dependency on single-use plastics that are notorious for their adverse environmental impact. These reported progressions are reflective of a mounting global trend towards sustainability and the reduction of plastic waste, as these organizations align their operations with environmental commitments.

Alliance for Sustainable Packaging

Simultaneously, a consortium of non-profit, industry, and non-governmental organizations have molded the Alliance for Sustainable Packaging for Foods (ASPF). The alliance's primary objective is to promote safe, sustainable, holistic, and harmonized food packaging regulation. It underscores engagement with the ongoing EU negotiations and Canada's advancements in packaging regulation, while preserving food safety and public health.

First Movers Coalition: A Significant Stride

Furthermore, the First Movers Coalition, a collaborative effort by the World Economic Forum and the United States government, now represents the world's most significant private sector demand signal for emerging climate technologies. The coalition's member companies have collectively pledged to purchase near-zero emission goods and services that utilize breakthrough climate technologies by 2030. These commitments are set to generate an annual demand of $16 billion for emerging climate technologies and 31 million tonnes of CO2e in annual emissions reductions.

Cities Joining the Movement

Cities like Salvador Brazil, Santa Fe Argentina, and Bangkok Thailand have also pledged their commitment to sustainability by joining the Urban Ocean program. This program aims to mitigate ocean plastic pollution by curtailing single-use plastic, enhancing waste management systems, endorsing circular economy principles, and fostering awareness.