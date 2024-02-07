Flora & Curl Blossoms into a Global Sustainable Brand with Lloyds Bank's Support

Rose Ovensehi, the CEO and founder of Flora & Curl, has transformed her Birmingham-based haircare company into an international sustainable brand with the support of Lloyds Bank. Backed by an invoice finance facility from the bank, Flora & Curl is now set to achieve its ambitious goal of 30% annual growth. This financial cushion has empowered the company to handle larger orders with extended lead times.

Advertisment

Flora & Curl: Embracing Sustainability and Natural Hair

Flora & Curl's unique product line, which leverages the power of botanical and herbal ingredients, caters to those with curly, wavy, and textured hair. It is now a cherished brand in over 500 Boots stores across the UK and is also accessible to customers in more than 80 countries online. The company prides itself on its commitment to sustainability, using recyclable aluminum bottles, and eco-friendly packaging, and has planted 20,000 trees to date through a partnership with WeForest.

Rose Ovensehi's mission transcends the boundaries of business. She aims to empower women by helping them embrace their natural hair in an environmentally-friendly way. The brand employs a team of 16 people, with additional roles in marketing and operations currently open, thereby creating more opportunities for women in the workforce.

Lloyds Bank: Supporting Women in Manufacturing

Noshad Khowaja of Lloyds Bank lauds Flora & Curl for its inspirational role, particularly for women in the manufacturing sector, a field where only 26% are female workers. Lloyds Bank has demonstrated its commitment to this cause by pledging 15 million to the Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre to train thousands by 2030. The bank pledges its continued support to Flora & Curl and other businesses that are advancing women in manufacturing.