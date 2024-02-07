First Fully Integrated Battery Recycling Plant Launched in the UAE

Dubatt Battery Recycling has inaugurated the first fully integrated battery recycling plant in the United Arab Emirates, located at Dubai Industrial City. The plant's opening is a significant step towards achieving the UAE's sustainability goals, aligning with the UAE Industrial Decarbonisation Roadmap, the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, and the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041.

High-Profile Inauguration Event

The inauguration event saw the presence of several high-profile officials, including Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, from the Presidential Court; and Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Expansion and Investment

A musataha agreement was signed during the inauguration, announcing the plant's expansion and increasing the total investment to Dhs216 million. This expansion is projected to increase Dubatt's turnover to AED 200 million and raise the factory's lead acid battery recycling capacity to a significant 75,000 metric tonnes per year.

Contributing to a Circular Economy

The plant is anticipated to recycle up to 80% of battery waste produced in the UAE. Using ingots from recycled batteries to create new ones, the facility will contribute to a circular economy. The plant's operations are also aligned with the recent 'valorisation of industrial waste' policy approved by the UAE Council of Ministers, with a primary aim of promoting the reuse of industrial waste and advancing the country's shift towards a circular economy. In addition, the factory will bolster the local supply chain under the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative.