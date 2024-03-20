Financially Self-Sustaining and Inclusive: Safe Water Kiosks Transform Rural Kenya

On World Water Day (March 22), Siemens Stiftung unveiled a groundbreaking study titled, “Leveraging Decentralized Entrepreneurial Approaches for Safe Water Supply: A Comprehensive Study on Safe Water Kiosks and Their Impact in Rural Kenya.”

This research sheds light on the pivotal role of social enterprises in ensuring access to safe drinking water. Despite global progress, 40% of the world’s population still lacks reliable access to clean water, with women and girls disproportionately affected.

The Water Crisis in Kenya

In Kenya, a mere third of the population enjoys unrestricted access to drinking water. The ambitious goal of achieving universal water supply across the entire country by 2030 demands an estimated $22 billion USD. Unfortunately, only half of this funding is currently available through government channels. The challenge lies in developing and maintaining rural infrastructure, which requires substantial financial investment.

Enter the Safe Water Enterprise (SWE), locally known as “Maji Safi.” Launched in 2012 by Siemens Stiftung and the SkyJuice Foundation, this model project operates as a local social business. Its mission? To provide safe drinking water at an affordable price.

The study underscores the effectiveness of decentralized kiosk models compared to traditional water supply systems. These kiosks are cost-efficient and strategically positioned to serve rural communities.

Environmental preservation

The water kiosks require low but reliable technology. SWE uses membrane fiber filter technology, which is cost-efficient, independent of electricity, and suitable for use in rural locations for water supply at the community level. A filter can purify up to 10,000 liters of water per day.

Locals have also planted vegetation around the kiosks that can contribute to moderating temperatures and create microclimates, making the surrounding area more hospitable for farming activities and enhancing biodiversity. They are aware of the impact of climate change on water sources and proactively contribute to the conservation of the surrounding environment.

Impact and Reach

Currently, Kenya boasts eleven water kiosks spread across seven counties in central, western, and coastal regions. These kiosks have collectively delivered over 48 million liters of safe drinking water to 6,608 households, benefiting more than 33,000 people. By anchoring their efforts within the community, SWE demonstrates that sustainable solutions can emerge from local entrepreneurship.

In summary, the financial self-sustainability of safe water kiosks, coupled with their inclusive approach, is transforming Kenya’s water landscape. As we celebrate World Water Day, let us recognize the power of social enterprises in bridging the gap and quenching the thirst for progress.