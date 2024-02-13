Fayetteville Embraces Automated Trash Collection: A Leap Towards Efficiency and Safety

A new era of trash collection is on the horizon for the Village of Fayetteville, with an automated system set to roll out this spring. This modernization, featuring a truck equipped with a mechanical arm, promises to revolutionize waste management in our community.

Revolutionizing Trash Collection

The heart of this transformation is an automated truck, boasting a mechanical arm designed to grab, lift, and empty trash and recycling carts. This technological leap will not only streamline operations but also reduce the manual labor required for waste collection. Instead of a three-person crew, the new system will only necessitate a driver, translating to significant cost savings for the village.

Enhancing Safety and Efficiency

Beyond the fiscal advantages, this automation brings a crucial focus on safety. By minimizing physical exertion and potential hazards, the risk of workplace injuries among Department of Public Works (DPW) employees is significantly reduced. Moreover, the mechanical arm's precision ensures a more efficient process, leaving our streets cleaner and tidier.

New Carts and Collection Schedule

In preparation for this change, residents will receive new trash and recycling totes in either 96 or 64-gallon sizes. To maintain uniformity, both carts must be of the same size. For those needing additional capacity, extra carts can be purchased for $85 each, with an annual fee of $150 per cart. It's important to note that the new system will introduce separate collection days for trash and recycling.

Bulk pickup will remain complimentary, though it must be scheduled with the village in advance. However, please be aware that tires and mattresses will incur a fee. An information meeting about the new program is scheduled for February 15, providing residents an opportunity to learn more and ask questions.

As we stand on the brink of this transformation, the Village of Fayetteville is poised to embrace a more efficient, safer, and cost-effective waste management system. This initiative is more than a simple upgrade; it represents our commitment to progress and the well-being of our community.