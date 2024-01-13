Fashion for Good to Close Museum, Focus on Regenerative Fashion Innovation

The sustainable fashion organization, Fashion for Good, has announced its plan to close its Museum as a part of its renewed strategy focused on fostering regenerative fashion innovation. This move is seen as a strategic shift to boost the Innovation Platform and deepen efforts in brand uptake, supplier integration, financing, and impact measurement.

Final Exhibition: A Focus on Circularity

Before its closure, which is slated for June 2024, the Museum will host a final exhibition, focusing on the principle of circularity. This exhibition is scheduled to open in the last week of January, marking the end of the Museum’s physical presence.

Overcoming Obstacles in Scaling Innovation

Fashion for Good identifies several challenges in scaling regenerative innovations within the fashion industry. These include the cost and technological readiness of innovators, the industry’s willingness to adopt these innovations, and investor reluctance to fund them.

Continuity of Mission: Open-Access Digital Platform

To ensure that its mission continues and to assist educators, the cultural sector, and the public, Fashion for Good has decided to make all resources available on a free, open-access digital platform through its website. These resources include learnings, collections, tools, and objects from the Museum. This digital move enables the organization to continue contributing to sustainable practices in fashion beyond the Museum’s physical embodiment.