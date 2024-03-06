European Night Trains Revive as Eco-Conscious Travelers Choose Rails Over Air

Triggered by the growing climate awareness and the influence of movements like flygskam, a significant shift in travel preferences among Europeans is leading to a resurgence of overnight train services. Sarah Marks, reflecting on her scenic journey from Zagreb to Zurich, exemplifies a new wave of travelers who are opting for the environmental and experiential benefits of rail travel over the convenience of flying. This trend is not only reviving a mode of travel once thought to be on the brink of extinction but is also prompting governments and private sectors to reinvest in the night train network.

REINVESTMENT, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE

Demand for sleeper trains has seen a remarkable increase, with Trainline reporting a 147% rise in overnight bookings since 2019. The European Commission's support for new night routes and the investment in refurbishing and expanding the sleeper train fleet underscore a collective effort to meet carbon emission reduction targets. Austria's ÖBB has led the charge by renovating old German sleeper carriages and rebranding them as Nightjet, which now operates 22 international routes and has introduced new, modern trains to enhance the overnight travel experience.

A NEW KIND OF PASSENGER

The demographic of night-train passengers has evolved significantly, with a noticeable increase in younger travelers seeking an alternative to budget air travel. This shift is partly attributed to the environmental awareness spurred by figures like Greta Thunberg and the unique appeal of train travel. The success of services like Nightjet is encouraging other national railways and private companies to invest in the sector, with several new routes and upgraded services being launched across Europe.

ROMANCE OF THE RAILS, WITH HURDLES

Despite the romantic allure and environmental benefits of night trains, challenges remain in making them a viable alternative to air travel for all. Issues such as the lack of a central booking system, profitability concerns, and pricing competition from budget airlines pose hurdles. Yet, for many like Sarah Marks and Mark Smith, the founder of the Man in Seat 61 website, the experience of traveling by sleeper train—enjoying the scenery, the comfort of sleeping berths, and arriving refreshed at the destination—outweighs these challenges.

As Europe continues to grapple with the imperative of reducing carbon emissions, the revival of night trains represents a hopeful trend towards sustainable travel. Though obstacles remain, the increasing popularity and investment in this mode of transport suggest a promising path forward, one that not only preserves the environment but also rekindles the romance and adventure of rail travel.