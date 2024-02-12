ESMOD's 'No Mad' Capsule Collection: Upcycled Fashion for a Sustainable Future

In a world where fast fashion has long dominated the industry, a new wave of sustainable and responsible design is emerging. ESMOD, an international fashion school based in Paris, is taking the lead with its 'No Mad' capsule collection, set to launch exclusively at Front de Mode from February 12 to March 2, 2024.

A Collaboration for Change: ESMOD and Front de Mode

Front de Mode, a concept store specializing in responsible fashion, will host the exclusive launch of the 'No Mad' collection. The collaboration between ESMOD and Front de Mode signifies a shared commitment to promoting sustainable fashion practices and reducing waste.

The 'No Mad' Capsule Collection: Upcycled and Architectural

Designed by second-year students in ESMOD's fashion stylist designer program, the 'No Mad' collection features 28 premium upcycled pieces. By utilizing second-hand items and leftover fabrics, the students have created versatile articles with large architectural shapes, natural colors, and materials such as nylon, cashmere, and leather.

The collection caters to EU sizes 36 to 38, with prices ranging from 45€ to 410€. This inclusive and sustainable approach to fashion has been consciously crafted to cater to a wide audience while minimizing waste and promoting responsible consumption.

Giving Back: 20% of Proceeds to Reforest' Action

In addition to the environmental benefits of upcycling, the 'No Mad' collection will also contribute to global reforestation efforts. ESMOD has pledged to donate 20% of the proceeds to Reforest' Action, an association dedicated to carrying out reforestation projects around the world.

The 'No Mad' collection offers consumers an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment while supporting the next generation of fashion designers.

To celebrate the launch, a free presentation event will be held at Front de Mode on February 13, 2024. Interested attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot.

As we embark on a new chapter in the fashion industry, the 'No Mad' capsule collection serves as a reminder that style and sustainability can go hand in hand. By supporting responsible design and upcycling practices, we can contribute to a more sustainable and responsible future for the fashion industry.

Key Takeaways: