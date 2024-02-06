Enkei's Reminder (001) Lamp: A Testament to Sustainable Design

Enkei, a Swedish design enterprise, has unveiled a groundbreaking product in the form of the Reminder (001) Lamp. The launch, which took place at Stockholm Design Week 2024, is a testament to Enkei's dedication to sustainability and circular design principles.

Eco-friendly Aesthetics

More than just a light source, the Reminder (001) Lamp is a piece of art with an eco-conscious soul. Its design is not only visually appealing but also embodies a commitment to environmental responsibility. The lamp is predominantly constructed from upcycled waste materials, reflecting a conscious choice to minimize environmental impact.

Innovative Craftsmanship

The Reminder (001) Lamp's moveable textile shade is intricately crafted from a myriad of recycled components. Among these are scrap-based wire, high-end fashion deadstock, bio-plastic waste, and even 3D-printed fossil-free steel. The resulting product is a unique blend of innovative craftsmanship and sustainable design.

Artistic Design

The design features of the Reminder (001) Lamp further accentuate its creative appeal. Two interlocking shapes, reminiscent of a puzzle, form the base of the lamp. A color scheme of space grey and white hues enhances its versatility, allowing it to complement various interior decor styles seamlessly. The Reminder (001) Lamp is not just a product, but an artistic statement promoting sustainable consumption.