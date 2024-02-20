Dubai Welcomes the First InterContinental Resort at The World Islands, Elevating Luxury and Sustainability

In a groundbreaking partnership, The Kleindienst Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts have announced the launch of the InterContinental Resort Portofino, poised to redefine luxury hospitality in Dubai. Set to open its doors in early 2026, this premier destination nestled within the prestigious The World Islands, marks a significant milestone as the first InterContinental resort in Dubai. This collaboration not only strengthens the bond between these two hospitality giants but also introduces a unique blend of European architectural grandeur with the opulent hospitality Dubai is renowned for.

Unveiling a New Era of Luxury

Spanning a breathtaking landscape, the InterContinental Resort Portofino promises to offer an unparalleled experience with its 466 meticulously designed rooms and suites, all boasting full sea views. Guests can look forward to indulging in authentic Italian culinary delights, an experience that will transport them to the rustic charm of Italy. The resort’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its design, featuring eco-friendly elements and a mesmerizing roof garden that offers panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, ensuring a harmonious balance between luxury and environmental consciousness.

Innovative Features and Family-Focused Luxury

What sets the InterContinental Resort Portofino apart is not just its lavish accommodations or scenic beauty, but its dedication to providing a family-focused luxury experience. The resort introduces the Kingdom of Portofino, an exclusive realm designed with younger guests in mind. This area will feature a vibrant kids club, an engaging kids theatre, and an exhilarating outdoor play and water park, ensuring that the resort’s littlest guests have an unforgettable experience. The resort’s six-floor atrium, home to captivating aquariums and a coral rehabilitation center, further underscores the commitment to merging luxurious hospitality with ecological responsibility.

A Sustainable and Culturally Rich Destination

The partnership between The Kleindienst Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts reflects a shared vision of sustainability and cultural integration. The InterContinental Resort Portofino at The Heart of Europe is not just a hotel; it's a statement of innovative, sustainable development that aims to merge global cultures. This ambitious project, with its eco-friendly design and focus on marine life conservation, is poised to set a new benchmark for luxury resorts worldwide. The strategic location within The World Islands underscores Dubai’s position as a leading destination for luxury tourism, while the resort’s unique offerings promise to enhance the city’s appeal to global travelers seeking unparalleled hospitality experiences.

As we look towards 2026, the InterContinental Resort Portofino at The Heart of Europe in Dubai is not merely opening its doors; it’s opening a new chapter in luxury travel. With its blend of European elegance, sustainable practices, and family-friendly amenities, this resort is set to become a jewel in Dubai’s hospitality crown. The Kleindienst Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts are paving the way for a future where luxury and sustainability coexist in harmony, promising an unforgettable experience for guests from around the world.