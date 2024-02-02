Diane von Furstenberg Celebrates Half a Century of her Iconic Wrap Dress

Diane von Furstenberg, the trailblazing Belgian designer, recently shared her insights on the enduring appeal of her signature wrap dress, celebrating its golden jubilee. The wrap dress, with its humble origins in 1974, has become an evergreen fashion statement, consistently in demand for five decades and adorning the wardrobes of women across generations, including influential figures like Kim Kardashian, the Princess of Wales, and Michelle Obama.

From a Dancer's Top to a Timeless Dress

Von Furstenberg, who was just 27 when she first introduced the wrap dress, originally conceived it as a top. It was inspired by the athletic apparel worn by dancers, but quickly evolved into a full-length dress that would go on to shape the fashion landscape. The sustainability and timelessness of the dress owe much to its quality, with its core fabric being 100% silk. Von Furstenberg takes pride in the dress serving as a uniform for women in charge, asserting that it empowers the wearer, rather than being defined by them.

Inspiration from Women and Nature

The designer's creative process is deeply influenced by women and nature. The dress's prints are a reflection of movement and lightness, featuring patterns like the leopard's spots that meander around the body, and the distinct, non-geometric texture of tree bark. For the 50th anniversary of the wrap dress, von Furstenberg has unveiled a limited-edition collection, aptly named 'Wrap 50'. This collection includes unique prints like a New York Times crossword pattern infused with the designer's notable sayings, and a revival of the Python print as a creative tribute to influential figures like Karl Lagerfeld.

Celebrating Half a Century of Feminine Influence and Style

The wrap dress remains a potent symbol of feminine influence and style. As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, von Furstenberg continues to honor its iconic status in the fashion world. The 'Wrap 50' collection is a testament to the dress's enduring appeal and its ability to adapt to the changing tides of fashion, while still maintaining its core identity. This is a dress that has been, and continues to be, a statement of empowerment and style for women worldwide.