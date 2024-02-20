DEX Heavy Duty Parts Fuels Sustainability and Community Growth in Advance, NC

In the heart of Advance, North Carolina, an innovative journey towards sustainability and community empowerment unfolds at DEX Heavy Duty Parts, a subsidiary of the renowned Volvo Group. As the nation's leading supplier of renovated, recycled, and surplus parts for medium and heavy-duty trucks, DEX's commitment to environmental stewardship and local engagement paints a vibrant picture of corporate responsibility in action.

Advertisment

Driving Sustainability in the Heavy-Duty Sector

With an impressive inventory that spans over 3 million parts across more than 30,000 types, DEX Heavy Duty Parts stands as a beacon of innovation in the transportation industry. Beyond its vast selection, the company's dedication to sustainability is evident through its landmark achievement of a landfill-free operation. In 2023 alone, DEX recycled over 9.2 million pounds of material, showcasing its unwavering commitment to reducing its environmental footprint. Furthermore, the implementation of a zero wastewater discharge system exemplifies DEX's holistic approach to sustainability, ensuring that its operations leave minimal impact on the planet.

Empowering the Local Community

Advertisment

DEX's influence extends far beyond the realm of environmental sustainability, as it actively cultivates growth and development within the local community. By supporting local vendors and engaging in various community support initiatives, DEX fosters a culture of mutual growth and cooperation. Its engagement with local fire departments through training opportunities and organization of food drives highlights the company's dedication to community welfare. Additionally, DEX's strategic partnerships with local schools and colleges to train students in diesel and heavy equipment technology address the skilled technician shortage in the transportation industry, thereby nurturing the next generation of industry leaders.

A Vision for the Future

As DEX Heavy Duty Parts continues to expand its operations, its vision for the future remains grounded in sustainability, innovation, and community engagement. With plans to venture into retail and public sales of parts and the launch of new products in 2024, DEX is poised to further revolutionize the heavy-duty truck parts industry. This growth is underpinned by the company's commitment to employee development and its active support of the IGNITE DAVIE College Promise program, which aims to foster local talent and ensure a bright future for the transportation industry in Advance and beyond.

In conclusion, DEX Heavy Duty Parts exemplifies how a company can simultaneously drive industry innovation, promote environmental sustainability, and empower local communities. Through its comprehensive approach to business, DEX not only sets a benchmark for corporate responsibility but also paves the way for a more sustainable and community-oriented future in the heavy-duty transportation sector.