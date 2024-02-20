Delmarva Power and Arbor Day Foundation Team Up to Offer 600 Free Trees to Maryland and D.C. Customers

In an ambitious move to fuse environmental stewardship with energy efficiency, Delmarva Power, in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees program, is extending an extraordinary offer to its customers in Maryland and D.C. This initiative not only aims to green our neighborhoods but also to furnish tangible savings on energy bills, with the promise of reducing these costs by 15 to 30 percent for participating households. As we find ourselves at the intersection of ecological awareness and the pursuit of sustainable living, this program stands out as a beacon of proactive change.

The Power of Planting: A Green Initiative

The Energy-Saving Trees program is more than just a distribution of free trees; it's a strategic engagement towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. Customers are presented with a selection of tree species native to the northeast region, including the bald cypress, river birch, flowering dogwood, red maple, and eastern redbud. These species were chosen not just for their aesthetic appeal but for their capacity to thrive in the local climate, ensuring they provide maximum environmental and energy-saving benefits. Each tree, as it grows, will play a critical role in absorbing air pollutants and moderating home temperatures, leading to significant savings on cooling and heating costs.

Environmental Impact and Energy Savings

Through this partnership, Delmarva Power and the Arbor Day Foundation are setting a commendable precedent in corporate-environmental collaboration. The program is not just about beautifying our neighborhoods but about making a quantifiable impact on our planet's health and our wallets. The expected absorption of more than 229,757 pounds of air pollutants and the saving of nearly 32.27 million kWh of energy over the years highlight the profound effect that planting these trees will have. Furthermore, the initiative is poised to deliver more than $12.6 million in combined energy and community benefits, underscoring the far-reaching implications of this green endeavor.

How to Participate

For those eager to contribute to their community's green canopy and enjoy the perks of lower energy bills, participation in the program is straightforward. Delmarva Power customers can reserve their free tree on a first-come, first-served basis, with the promise of delivery by the end of May. However, with only 600 trees available, the window of opportunity is limited. Prospective participants are urged to act swiftly to secure their sapling. Moreover, the program advises customers to plan their planting locations carefully, keeping in mind the importance of avoiding underground utility lines. A simple call to 811 before digging can ensure that this green initiative remains safe and beneficial for all involved.

As we witness initiatives like the one led by Delmarva Power and the Arbor Day Foundation, it's clear that the path to a sustainable future is paved with community-driven efforts. Not only does this program offer a tangible way to reduce energy bills and combat air pollution, but it also serves as a testament to the power of collective action in fostering a greener, more resilient world. By embracing the opportunity to plant a tree today, we take a step towards a healthier planet for generations to come.