Fashion

Decoding Sustainable Fashion: Insights from Besma Whayeb of Curiously Conscious

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Decoding Sustainable Fashion: Insights from Besma Whayeb of Curiously Conscious

In the face of growing environmental and social concerns, the fashion industry is in the throes of a transformation, with sustainability emerging as a key focus. At the heart of this change lies a collective of conscious individuals and communities, among which is Besma Whayeb, founder of the ethical living blog Curiously Conscious. Whayeb sheds light on sustainable fashion, offering insights that both challenge common misconceptions and highlight the path to a more eco-friendly wardrobe.

Defining Personal Style

Whayeb posits that the average UK consumer purchases an excessive 67 new clothing items annually. To combat this trend, she advocates for defining personal style as a strategy to curb overbuying. She emphasizes the importance of quality over quantity, advocating for timeless silhouettes and natural fabrics. Sustainable wardrobe practices, she explains, involve a minimalist and timeless approach to style, encapsulated in the concept of a capsule wardrobe — a collection of essential, versatile clothing items.

Unmasking Misconceptions

The ethical living blogger also debunks several misconceptions prevalent in sustainable fashion. A common false impression is that luxury fashion invariably employs sustainable materials and ethical labor. Whayeb critiques the recycling of polyester, a practice she notes is flawed because recycled polyester cannot be recycled again and continues to shed plastic microfibers. She also exposes the greenwashing tactics of fashion brands that promote ‘sustainable collections’ produced in the same manner as their regular products.

A Call to Action

Whayeb encourages consumers to adopt more sustainable practices, such as opting for second-hand items, repairs, and alterations. She advises consumers to question care labels and to resell or donate unwanted clothing responsibly to minimize waste. Beyond individual actions, she emphasizes the need for systemic changes in the fashion industry to ensure fair rights for garment workers and a more sustainable industry overall.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

