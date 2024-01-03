Decarbonization in the Middle East: A New Vision by 2060

The Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute (SRI) has unveiled a new research report titled ‘Climate Horizon: Opportunities for a greener world in the Middle East.’ This revealing document, launched in partnership with the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC), offers insight into the potential for decarbonization in the Middle East by 2060. The report was introduced during the COP28 event, with key figures such as Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric, Vincent Petit, Senior Vice President of Climate and Energy Transition Research at SRI, and Dr. Nasser H Saidi, Chairman of CEBC present for the unveiling.

A New Vision for Sustainability

The ‘Climate Horizon’ report aims to provide a roadmap for the Middle East’s transition to a more sustainable and low-carbon economy, delving into the opportunities a green transition could offer the region. Considering the region’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels and increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint, the document serves as an essential contribution to ongoing discussions on climate change and sustainability.

COP28: A Platform for Change

The COP28 climate summit in Dubai concluded with the adoption of a landmark agreement urging nations to transition away from coal, oil, and gas this decade. The ‘Climate Horizon’ report was a notable feature of the event, highlighting the importance of space data in measuring decarbonization and discussing the Middle East’s potential for green industrialization.

Decarbonization Efforts Across the Region

The report also details specific decarbonization efforts in countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE. It sheds light on the acceleration of renewable energy plans in Morocco and Dubai’s ambitious plan to cut carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030. These initiatives reflect a regional shift towards sustainability and a shared vision for a greener future.