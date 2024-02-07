Cupertino Union School District and ENGIE North America Pioneer Sustainable Infrastructure Project

In a landmark decision to prioritize sustainability and education, the Cupertino Union School District (CUSD) has collaborated with ENGIE North America to launch an extensive infrastructure project. This initiative, which is in line with CUSD's 2019/2020 Facilities Master Plan, underscores a strategic focus on energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Blueprint for a Sustainable Future

The project encompasses the installation of solar photovoltaic systems capable of generating 5.1 megawatts of power. Additionally, it includes the setup of 72 level two electric vehicle charging stations and two emergency generators for backup power. The move is not only an impressive stride towards reducing the district’s carbon footprint but also a testament to CUSD's commitment to creating a sustainable future.

Education Meets Innovation

However, the project extends beyond the realm of sustainability. It cleverly integrates STEM learning opportunities for students by providing hands-on experiences with sustainable energy solutions. By intertwining education with innovation, CUSD is nurturing a generation that is not only academically proficient but also environmentally conscious.

Funding and Economic Impact

The initiative is financed by a tax-exempt lease agreement and Federal Funding under the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA funding is expected to contribute approximately $8.5 million to the project. Notably, the solar and EV charging infrastructure is anticipated to generate over $36 million in net lifetime savings, reflecting the economic viability of sustainable energy solutions.

As a subsidiary of the global energy company ENGIE, ENGIE North America, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is contributing positively to the global transition towards a carbon-neutral world. Its collaboration with CUSD, established over a century ago and comprising 23 schools across six Bay Area cities, builds on its legacy of high academic performance, diversity, and rigorous instruction. This partnership promises a brighter, more sustainable, and educationally enriched future for the students and the community at large.