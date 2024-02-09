Cox Marine and E.P. Barrus Partner to Expand UK Distribution Network and Drive Sustainable Innovation

Cox Marine Teams Up with E.P. Barrus to Expand UK Distribution Network

Advertisment

In a significant stride towards bolstering sustainable innovation in the global marine industry, Cox Marine, a renowned player in the field, has announced an expansion of its distributor network through a strategic partnership with E.P. Barrus Ltd. (Barrus), a leading UK-based marine engine distributor with a rich history spanning over a century.

A Symphony of Innovation and Experience

The collaboration, which aims to integrate Cox Marine's products into Barrus's extensive network of marine dealers, is set to enhance Cox Marine's presence in its home market. With a shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and a mutual confidence in the demand for Cox Marine's products, the partnership is poised to revolutionize the UK marine industry landscape.

Advertisment

Gemma Crocker, Cox Marine's Network and Commercial Operations Director, expressed her excitement over the appointment of Barrus. "The partnership with Barrus is a testament to our shared vision of driving sustainable innovation in the marine industry," she said. "We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to better serve our customers and contribute to a greener future for the marine industry."

Ben Allen, Head of Marine at Barrus, echoed Crocker's sentiments. "We are thrilled to represent Cox Marine and add their groundbreaking outboard engines to our premium product range," he said. "We believe that this partnership will help us meet the growing demand for safe, efficient, and reliable propulsion solutions."

Strategic Selection of Official Cox / Barrus Dealers

Advertisment

As part of the collaboration, Cox Marine and Barrus plan to strategically select official Cox / Barrus Dealers in the near future. This move is expected to further strengthen the partnership and enhance the availability of Cox Marine's products in the UK market.

The selection process will focus on identifying dealers who share the companies' commitment to sustainable innovation and exceptional customer service. The chosen dealers will receive extensive training and support to ensure they can provide the highest level of service to customers.

A Greener Future for the Marine Industry

Advertisment

The partnership between Cox Marine and Barrus comes at a critical time for the marine industry, as it faces increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact. Both companies are committed to driving sustainable innovation and have a strong track record in this area.

Cox Marine's products, including its revolutionary outboard engines, are designed to be efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly. The company's focus on sustainability is reflected in its commitment to using green hydrogen produced using renewable energy.

Barrus, too, has a long history of innovation and creativity. The family-owned business is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and its efforts to promote safe and efficient boating practices.

Together, Cox Marine and Barrus are poised to make a significant contribution to the marine industry's transition to a greener future. As Crocker put it, "This partnership is about more than just expanding our distribution network. It's about working together to create a more sustainable future for the marine industry and the planet."

With the collaboration between Cox Marine and Barrus now officially underway, the marine industry is set to witness a new wave of sustainable innovation. As the companies work together to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable propulsion solutions, they are also paving the way for a greener future for the marine industry and the planet.