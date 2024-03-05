Clif Family Winery Revolutionizes Food Packaging with Sustainable Design and B Corp Commitment

Clif Family Winery & Farm is leading the way in sustainable business practices with its innovative new packaging design for their food products. Emphasizing the brand's commitment to the environment and quality, the redesign showcases vibrant colors, sustainable materials, and the company's recent B Corp Certification. Linzi Gay, president of Clif Family, expressed excitement over the new design, highlighting its reflection of the brand's California spirit and dedication to organic ingredients.

Revolutionizing Packaging with Sustainability and Style

At the heart of Clif Family's redesign is the commitment to minimizing environmental impact. The brand has incorporated sustainable materials into its packaging, ensuring that it is fully recyclable. This move not only reduces waste but also aligns with the company's ethos of contributing to a healthier planet. Additionally, Clif Family has partnered with ePac to leverage carbon-neutral printing technology, utilizing polymer-based inks for a more eco-friendly approach. The vibrant and colorful design is a nod to the diverse flavors of Clif Family's premium food products, from their signature Organic Savory Nut Mixes to other specialty foods.

Aligning Values with B Corp Certification

Becoming a B Corp Certified company is a significant achievement for Clif Family, reinforcing its alignment with rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. This certification is a testament to the brand's steadfast commitment to not just quality products but to making a positive impact globally. By highlighting the B Corp Certification on their new packaging, Clif Family aims to communicate their values more strongly to customers, emphasizing their dedication to ethical and sustainable business practices.

Partnership and Design Philosophy

The striking new packaging was crafted in collaboration with Noise 13, a San Francisco-based branding and design agency that is also B Corp Certified. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and innovative design. The redesign aims to captivate consumers with its bold aesthetic while conveying the brand's mission and values. More information about Clif Family's sustainable initiatives and the thought process behind the packaging can be found by visiting their website.

With this bold step, Clif Family not only sets a new standard in sustainable packaging but also reinforces its role as a leader in ethical business practices. Consumers can now enjoy the exceptional taste and quality of Clif Family products while supporting a company that is dedicated to making a positive impact on the planet. As Clif Family continues to innovate and lead by example, it will be interesting to see how their commitment to sustainability and ethical practices influences the broader food industry and consumer goods market.