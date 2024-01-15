en English
Sustainability

CINETomorrow: A New Era of Digital Cinema and Virtual Production

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
CINETomorrow: A New Era of Digital Cinema and Virtual Production

Advanced Media Trading’s CINETomorrow, the dynamic digital cinema community event, has successfully unveiled its third edition. This immersive gathering, held over three days from January 11 to 13, 2024, underscored the intersection of digital cinema, virtual production, and sustainability in media and entertainment.

Light, Sound, Action!

The event was meticulously crafted around three primary themes: ‘Light, Sound, Action!,’ ‘Behind the Scenes,’ and ‘Future of Cinema.’ Each day was an exploration of one of these themes, offering a deep dive into the complexities and advancements in the respective areas.

Behind the Scenes

The ‘Future of Cinema’ theme, prominently featured on the final day, put a spotlight on the transition from physical to digital production. This shift was attributed to growing environmental concerns, with a focus on the rising importance of virtual production and cloud technology.

Mastering Remote Production for Video Editors

A remarkable feature of the event was a 90-minute workshop on ‘Mastering Remote Production for Video Editors.’ M&E technology expert Iain Churchill-Coleman led this session, powered by EditShare — an Emmy-winning technology leader renowned for supporting media storytelling with its collaborative workflows and open software solutions. The workshop delved into the significance of remote editing, emphasizing the need for an all-encompassing understanding of project management, permissions, IT security, and technical knowledge.

Following their merger with Shift Media, EditShare has expanded its portfolio to include tools for content review, distribution, and secure pre-release content previews. The two companies aim to curate more training opportunities together in the region, empowering editors with efficient remote working skills.

Advanced Media, together with EditShare, is indeed facilitating a new era of cinema, where sustainability and virtual production take center stage.

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

