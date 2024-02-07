Cecilie Bahnsen's Nona Source Collaboration and New Balance's Sustainability Initiative

Copenhagen-based fashion designer, Cecilie Bahnsen, in an exclusive alliance with LVMH's deadstock repurposing platform, Nona Source, has launched a capsule collection featuring five styles fashioned from archived fabrics. The collection, echoing Bahnsen's past aesthetics, includes a cotton poplin top with puff sleeves. The assortment will be available for acquisition through Bahnsen's website and select retailers including Nordstrom, Tomorrowland, and Addicted. Bahnsen's brand, boasting significant success in Copenhagen, foresees sales soaring up to $10 million in 2023.

Fashion Industry's Sustainability Stride

In an attempt to minimize environmental impact, New Balance has rolled out a sustainability initiative, 'Reconsidered'. The scheme, available at select U.S. retail locations, encourages customers to trade in gently worn shoes. The program, uniquely equipped with waterless cleaning technology for previously owned shoes, aims to prolong product life and reduce waste, carving a niche for New Balance in the industry.

Sustainable Apparel Coalition & Social & Labor Convergence Program

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and its Social & Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) have formally bifurcated into two independent entities. Despite the separation, both organizations are committed to collaborative efforts towards improving working conditions within the garment industry. The SAC, subject to criticisms for its Higg Index over greenwashing allegations, is currently on the hunt for a new CEO. The SLCP, backed by prominent fashion brands, is focusing on alleviating audit fatigue with its Converged Assessment Framework.

Mackage's Commitment to a Fur-Free Future

Responding to pressure from activist groups demanding transparent policies on fur use, Canadian outerwear brand Mackage has pledged to a fur-free future. The brand is set to phase out fur designs, shifting its focus towards faux fur alternatives. Mackage plans to halt fur purchases by the end of December 2024 and cease manufacturing with fur by the end of December 2025.