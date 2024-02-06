CDP's Annual 'A-Lists' Sheds Light on Leading Companies in Environmental Disclosures

The annual Corporate 'A-Lists' by the disclosure platform, CDP, has been recently released, showcasing the companies that stand out in their environmental disclosures associated with emissions, forest impacts, and water impacts. An impressive total of 346 companies made it to the climate change A-List, highlighting a marked enhancement in the volume and quality of climate disclosures. CDP has elevated the standards for its climate A-List this year by mandating companies to fully verify all their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, unlike the previous requirement of verification for merely 70% of these emissions.

Water Security and Forests A-Lists

While the climate list saw a substantial number of companies, only 101 companies managed to gain a position on the Water Security A-List. Even lesser, a mere 30 companies, made it to the Forests A-List. A scanty handful of just ten companies managed to secure a position on all three A-Lists, with no representation from British companies. The Forests A-List demands complete traceability of commodity supply chains for forest-risk products, while Water Security A-Listers must exhibit comprehensive water accounting and ensure access to water, sanitation, and hygiene for all workers.

CDP's Efforts to Enhance Environmental Disclosures

CDP noted that despite a 24% increase in companies disclosing environmental information, a significant number are still not reporting at a level that prevents greenwashing and effectively tracks progress. To address this, CDP is engaging investors to push non-disclosing large businesses to commence reporting and is urging businesses already disclosing to enhance the robustness of their data. The number of companies requested to disclose on all environmental issues in 2023 has nearly tripled from the previous year, and those approached by financial institutions are more than twice as likely to respond compared to a control group.

Recognizing Corporate Transparency and Performance

Among the recognized companies, Ecolab has been acknowledged for its leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change and water security, securing a place on CDP's annual ‘A List’ for the third consecutive year. Similarly, L'Oréal Groupe has been included in the A List for the eighth year in a row, demonstrating outstanding performance in addressing climate change, protecting forests, and ensuring water security. L'Oréal is one of only 10 companies to achieve a triple A rating in 2023 out of over 21,000 companies scored.