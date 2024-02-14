CBRE Forecast 2024: Shift in Real Estate Investment from Offices to Hotels and Sustainability

February 14, 2024: A new era in real estate investment unfolds as CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, unveils its forecast for 2024. The report outlines a significant shift in investor focus from offices to hotels and a growing emphasis on sustainability in the real estate sector.

The Rising Influence of the Hotel Market

CBRE's comprehensive suite of services in the hospitality sector provides clients with market intelligence, global connections, advisory services, valuation, and research. The platform offers key performance indicators for various markets, occupancy rates, average daily rates, and revenue per available room. In 2024, the rental housing market in Central Europe is gaining traction. However, the creation of residential parks for rental purposes is unlikely, giving rise to a hybrid model of investors buying and managing apartments in condominiums.

Repurposing Office Spaces in Hungary

In Hungary, the demand for guest overnight stays is on the rise, leading to the conversion of unused office spaces into hotels. The entry of international hotel brands further fuels this trend. However, the office market paints a mixed picture. New developments commissioned by the government coexist with vacant old office buildings. Tenants are increasingly seeking higher quality, energy-efficient offices, and the purchase of energy certificates has become stricter.

Sustainability: The New Real Estate Mantra

As the world becomes more conscious of its environmental footprint, the real estate sector is also following suit. CBRE's experts deliver analytical hotel market research, forecasting algorithms, and forward-looking market performance scenarios to help clients make informed decisions. The growing emphasis on sustainability in real estate is evident in the increasing demand for eco-friendly buildings and energy-efficient offices.

In conclusion, CBRE's forecast for 2024 highlights the transformative changes in the real estate sector. The shift in investor focus from offices to hotels and the growing emphasis on sustainability redefine the landscape of real estate investment. As the market evolves, CBRE continues to provide its clients with the insights and tools necessary to navigate this dynamic environment.

