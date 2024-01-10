en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Cayuga Nature Center Ends Live Animal Program Amid Financial Strain

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Cayuga Nature Center Ends Live Animal Program Amid Financial Strain

The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI), the parent organization of the Cayuga Nature Center (CNC), has announced a significant transition in its operations due to financial constraints. The CNC, a beacon of environmental education since the 1970s, has been compelled to end its live animal program, a decision necessitated by a delay in substantial philanthropic donations.

Strategic Downsizing amid Financial Strain

Facing a severe financial strain, PRI has implemented a strategic downsizing plan to preserve its sustainability. This plan has directly impacted the CNC, which has been home to over 70 animals, serving as a vital connection between the community and the world of nature.

Rehoming Animals: A Sad but Necessary Decision

Shyia Magan, Director of Live Animals at CNC, has expressed the collective sadness enveloping the center following this decision. However, she has also underscored the necessity of this move for the welfare of the animals. The CNC is now embarking on a comprehensive rehoming process, coordinating with regional nature centers, zoos, and wildlife sanctuaries to ensure suitable new homes for its animal residents.

A Wait for Approval

This rehoming process requires the green light from both state and federal agencies, which may lead to some delay in the transition. However, CNC is committed to wrapping up this process by the end of March.

Prioritizing Environmental Education

The closure of the live animal program does not spell the end for CNC’s dedication to its mission. The center will continue to offer a plethora of programs and educational initiatives, with the CNC grounds and treehouse remaining open to the public. Initiatives such as Kids Discover the Trail and summer camps will go on as planned. Meanwhile, PRI continues to seek donors and partners to bolster the continuation of CNC’s programs and is committed to forging connections between people and nature.

0
Sustainability Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sustainability

See more
36 mins ago
Envelope Paper Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027: A Shift Towards Sustainability and Innovation
With an estimated sales revenue of US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2027, the global envelope paper market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% from 2022 to 2027. This growth is attributed to the increasing influence of circular economy initiatives on the industry, driving envelope paper manufacturers
Envelope Paper Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027: A Shift Towards Sustainability and Innovation
Kvadrat Debuts 'Sport' Collection: A Novel Approach to Sustainable Textiles
3 hours ago
Kvadrat Debuts 'Sport' Collection: A Novel Approach to Sustainable Textiles
A Greener Maritime Future: Alexander Prokopakis Charts the Course for IBIA
3 hours ago
A Greener Maritime Future: Alexander Prokopakis Charts the Course for IBIA
HAVIT Commits to Environmental Sustainability with New Eco-Friendly Packaging Program
37 mins ago
HAVIT Commits to Environmental Sustainability with New Eco-Friendly Packaging Program
Southco's Innovative Access Solutions: A Boost for the EV Charging Infrastructure
1 hour ago
Southco's Innovative Access Solutions: A Boost for the EV Charging Infrastructure
Small Steps, Big Impact: Living a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
2 hours ago
Small Steps, Big Impact: Living a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
20 seconds
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
27 seconds
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
36 seconds
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
46 seconds
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
1 min
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
2 mins
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
2 mins
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
4 mins
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
4 mins
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app