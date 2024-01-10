Cayuga Nature Center Ends Live Animal Program Amid Financial Strain

The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI), the parent organization of the Cayuga Nature Center (CNC), has announced a significant transition in its operations due to financial constraints. The CNC, a beacon of environmental education since the 1970s, has been compelled to end its live animal program, a decision necessitated by a delay in substantial philanthropic donations.

Strategic Downsizing amid Financial Strain

Facing a severe financial strain, PRI has implemented a strategic downsizing plan to preserve its sustainability. This plan has directly impacted the CNC, which has been home to over 70 animals, serving as a vital connection between the community and the world of nature.

Rehoming Animals: A Sad but Necessary Decision

Shyia Magan, Director of Live Animals at CNC, has expressed the collective sadness enveloping the center following this decision. However, she has also underscored the necessity of this move for the welfare of the animals. The CNC is now embarking on a comprehensive rehoming process, coordinating with regional nature centers, zoos, and wildlife sanctuaries to ensure suitable new homes for its animal residents.

A Wait for Approval

This rehoming process requires the green light from both state and federal agencies, which may lead to some delay in the transition. However, CNC is committed to wrapping up this process by the end of March.

Prioritizing Environmental Education

The closure of the live animal program does not spell the end for CNC’s dedication to its mission. The center will continue to offer a plethora of programs and educational initiatives, with the CNC grounds and treehouse remaining open to the public. Initiatives such as Kids Discover the Trail and summer camps will go on as planned. Meanwhile, PRI continues to seek donors and partners to bolster the continuation of CNC’s programs and is committed to forging connections between people and nature.