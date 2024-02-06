Canada Goose and Central Saint Martins Forge Sustainable Future with Extended Partnership

In a significant move towards fostering sustainability and innovation in the fashion industry, renowned outerwear brand Canada Goose has announced the extension of its partnership with Central Saint Martins (CSM), one of the world's top arts and design institutions. This enduring alliance is set to span multiple years, with the shared objective of nurturing the upcoming generation of fashion industry changemakers.

Uniting Creativity and Sustainability

The partnership brings together two lauded masters courses at CSM, MA Fashion and MA Material Futures, with the aim of transcending the conventions of functionality and sustainability in fashion. This endeavor is geared towards the conception of original and environmentally conscious materials and garments, reflecting the ever-increasing importance of sustainability in contemporary design practices.

The HumanNature Award for Responsible Design

As part of this collaborative venture, Canada Goose and CSM have instituted the 'HumanNature Award for Responsible Design'. This award is intended to motivate students to incorporate socio-ecological principles into their designs, recognizing and rewarding originality coupled with responsible fashion practices. The award is set to be bestowed upon one of this year's MA Fashion students during the forthcoming Central Saint Martin's MA Fashion Show on February 16, 2024.

Driving Innovation for a Sustainable Future

The renewed alliance between Canada Goose and CSM underscores Canada Goose's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions, a key facet of its Sustainable Impact strategy. According to Juliette Streichenberger, President of EMEA & CGAG at Canada Goose, this partnership is viewed as a golden opportunity to back emerging talent and instigate innovative and meaningful change within the fashion and design industry. This shared vision of both parties for a more sustainable future, not only mirrors the evolving ethos of the fashion industry but also signifies a step towards a more responsible and ecologically conscious world.