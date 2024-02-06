Calgary Prepares for Return of Brewery & The Beast: A Celebration of Local Meats and Drinks

Calgary is set to host the return of Brewery & The Beast, a grand culinary event celebrating local meats and drinks, on August 25. The event will transform the city into a gourmand's paradise, with over 50 chefs from across the city showcasing their skills and creativity.

The Culinary Feast

Participants at the festival will experience an array of delectable dishes featuring locally sourced meats and ingredients. With an 'all you can enjoy' format, attendees are provided a wooden board and cupholder to partake in the gastronomic delights. The event promises to be a grand outdoor culinary experience, offering not just food but also a vast selection of beverages. The line-up includes craft beer, cocktails, wines, and hard seltzers, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Promoting Sustainability and Local Purchasing

But Brewery & The Beast is more than just a food and drink festival. It also serves as a platform for promoting sustainability and local purchasing. The festival aims to forge connections between consumers, chefs, and local businesses, encouraging attendees to buy local and support sustainability. It's a celebration of not just culinary craft, but also of community and responsible consumption.

Apart of a Larger Series

Brewery & The Beast is part of a larger series that includes stops in Vancouver and Victoria. With tickets going on sale on April 15, meat and beer enthusiasts are encouraged to save the date for this highly anticipated event. The festival also teases the return of past favorites, with more information about the participating vendors to be revealed in the future.