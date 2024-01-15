BMW Reaches ‘Tipping Point’ with Predominant EV Sales Growth

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of BMW, Walter Mertl, has recently declared that the company’s sales growth is predominantly driven by electric vehicles (EVs), signaling a significant shift in the automotive industry. BMW has reached a critical point where the sales of traditional combustion engine vehicles are being eclipsed by electric models. This development is reflective of the broader industry trend towards electrification, as both consumers and regulators push for more sustainable transportation options.

BMW’s Electric Mobility Focus

BMW’s strategic pivot towards electric mobility likely involves ramping up investment in EV technology, manufacturing, and infrastructure to cater to the burgeoning demand. As a legacy automaker, BMW’s shift towards electric vehicles showcases the company’s adaptability to changing market dynamics and its commitment to sustainability. The transition to electric mobility is projected to accelerate beyond 2024, as BMW and other industry players continue to innovate and expand their electric offerings. The German automaker achieved a 15% all-electric sales share last year and aims to raise that to 33% by 2026.

BMW’s Electric Sales Growth and Future Plans

The BMW Group reported selling 99,972 all-electric vehicles in the Chinese market in 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of over 138 percent. The rapid growth in sales of new energy vehicles in China has elevated the demand for charging and energy supplementation equipment. By the end of 2023, BMW’s public charging network had access to over 580,000 public charging piles across the country, covering more than 320 cities. The company also launched a supercharging station program with high-power charging pile supports that have up to 600 kilowatts of charging power. By the end of 2023, 50 such stations had been built in China, covering 17 first and second-tier cities.

Profit Margins and Sales Record

Although BMW is currently earning profits from electric car sales, the profit margins do not yet match those of petrol cars. The ‘New Class’ BMWs, hitting the market from 2025, are expected to reduce production costs, but parity in margins is not anticipated until 2026. Last year, BMW sold 15 percent of its cars with all-electric drive systems and aims to reach 20 percent this year. The Group is aiming for sales of three million cars by 2030. Despite high demand, increasing competition is exerting pressure on sales prices. BMW Group New Zealand achieved a new sales record in 2023, with a combined registration of BMW and Mini brands totaling 2812, nearly 12% up from 2022. The Mini brand set a record for total registrations with 1048, while BMW had a 6% upsurge in registrations. The BMW i4 and iX recorded significant growth, with 133 and 73 units registered respectively. BMW plans to expand its BEV offering in 2024, and Mini will introduce new BEV models to the local market.