Bidet Boom Post-2020: Converts Praise Benefits, U.S. Sales Soar

Four years following the notorious toilet paper shortage of 2020, the United States has witnessed a remarkable surge in bidet adoption, reshaping personal hygiene habits and bolstering the bidet industry. James Lin, the founder of BidetKing.com, highlighted the pandemic-induced demand spike, stating that bidet sales skyrocketed as Americans sought alternatives to traditional toilet paper. The scarcity not only introduced many to the benefits of bidets but also led to a significant shift in consumer attitudes towards bathroom hygiene.

From Necessity to Lifestyle Change

Individuals like Rosanne Orgill and Ryan Deitsch turned to bidets out of necessity during the toilet paper shortage but quickly became advocates for the bathroom appliance. Orgill, who installed bidet attachments herself, faced initial challenges but now can't imagine living without them. Deitsch, reflecting on the environmental benefits and cost savings, shared similar sentiments, emphasizing a cleaner feeling and reduced reliance on toilet paper. Their stories are a testament to the lasting impact of the pandemic on daily hygiene practices, with bidets becoming a preferred choice for many.

Global Perspective and U.S. Adoption Rates

Despite the increasing popularity of bidets in the U.S., the country still lags behind others in terms of adoption rates. In Japan, for instance, about 80% of households feature toilet-bidet combos, a stark contrast to the U.S. where bidet ownership is gradually growing. The YouGov poll suggests a growing interest among Americans, with 6% owning a bidet and an additional 41% expressing interest. The bidet industry, including companies like BidetKing.com and Tushy, reports continued sales growth, indicating a shift in American perspectives towards bathroom hygiene.

Future of Bidets in America

The toilet paper shortage of 2020, while a temporary challenge, has had a lasting effect on the bidet industry and consumer habits in the U.S. As more Americans embrace bidets, citing environmental, cost, and hygiene benefits, the future looks promising for bidet manufacturers and retailers. The enthusiastic adoption and advocacy by current users suggest that bidets may become a staple in American bathrooms, gradually aligning the U.S. with the global norm in bathroom hygiene practices.