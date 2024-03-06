Bellway Appoints Simon Park as Group Head of Sustainability, Aiming for Environmental Excellence

Simon Park has stepped into the role of Group Head of Sustainability at Bellway, a leading national housebuilder, signaling a new era of environmental stewardship for the company. With over a decade of experience in corporate sustainability, Park is set to spearhead Bellway's ambitious Better with Bellway strategy, focusing on significant carbon emissions reduction and biodiversity enhancement. His appointment underscores Bellway's commitment to placing people and the planet at the heart of its business practices.

Driving Sustainability Forward

At the core of Simon Park's mission is the implementation of Bellway's Better with Bellway strategy. This comprehensive approach to sustainability encompasses a range of commitments, from reducing carbon emissions across scopes 1, 2, and 3, to enhancing biodiversity in and around Bellway developments. Park's previous experience, including his tenure as Senior Energy & Sustainability Manager at Durham University, has equipped him with the knowledge and skills to drive these initiatives. His work there, which led to significant sustainability achievements, showcases his ability to implement effective strategies that yield real-world results.

Innovative Projects and Ambitious Goals

One of Park's initial focuses will be on the Future Home Energy House 2.0 project at the University of Salford. This experimental eco house is a testbed for low-carbon technologies, aligning perfectly with Bellway's commitment to innovation in sustainability. By setting Science Based Targets for carbon reduction, Bellway aims to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46 percent and scope 3 emissions by 55 percent by 2030. These ambitious goals highlight the company's proactive approach to addressing climate change and minimizing its environmental impact.

Building a Sustainable Future

Simon Park's enthusiasm for his new role is palpable, particularly when discussing the potential for making a positive impact on the housing industry's sustainability practices. His efforts to engage with Bellway's team, including presenting to graduates and apprentices, underscore the collaborative approach necessary to achieve the company's environmental objectives. Park's vision for Bellway goes beyond mere compliance with sustainability standards; it's about leading by example and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility that resonates throughout the industry.

As Simon Park embarks on this journey with Bellway, his leadership in sustainability marks a significant step towards building a more sustainable future. Through innovative projects like Energy House 2.0 and ambitious emissions reduction targets, Bellway is demonstrating its commitment to environmental excellence. Park's role will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring that sustainability remains at the forefront of Bellway's business strategy.