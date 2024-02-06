Axelum Resources Corp. Sets Sights on Global Expansion and Sustainability Post Major Investment

Axelum Resources Corp., a leading manufacturer of coconut products, has announced a series of strategic initiatives directed towards expanding its global footprint, launching innovative products, and centering sustainable development. The move comes on the heels of a substantial investment of P5.32 billion from Metro Pacific Agro Ventures (MPAV), steered by prominent businessman Pangilinan.

Adapting to Market Trends and Sustainability

The Chairman and CEO of Axelum, Romeo Chan, highlighted the necessity of aligning with prevailing market trends and embedding sustainability into the company's operations. Chan's vision includes addressing pressing issues such as marginalization and climate risks, which have become increasingly relevant in the global business environment. The company's sustainability framework for 2024 will focus on education, health, livelihood, and climate.

Penetrating Underserved Markets and Product Expansion

Axelum plans to infiltrate underserved and unserved markets using a range of strategies, including distributorships and expansions of physical stores. With its products being exported to a plethora of countries including the US, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, and other Asian nations, Axelum already boasts an established global presence.

In addition to expanding their reach, Axelum is also poised to roll out new product offerings. The company has a pipeline of pioneering product concepts, specifically designed to cater to the health-conscious population, which is a rapidly growing consumer segment worldwide.

Digital Investment and Financial Performance

To enhance customer engagement and brand visibility, Axelum is also investing in digital touchpoints. This digital investment is part of a broader restructuring effort, which includes professional recruitments, underscoring their commitment to strengthen local operations.

Financially, despite recording a net loss of P118.12 million in 2023, which caused a temporary wavering of their partnership with MPAV, Axelum managed to secure the deal following a thorough review of the company's performance indicators. Notwithstanding a recent 2.17 percent drop in Axelum's stock price, which contrasted with a minor rise in the Philippine Stock Exchange index, Axelum remains committed to its long-term growth strategy.