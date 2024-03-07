Arla Foods Ingredients Invests €32M in Electric Heat Pump to Cut CO2 Emissions by 14,500t Annually

Arla Foods Ingredients is marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey with a €32 million investment into a cutting-edge electric heat pump facility at its Danmark Protein site in Denmark. Scheduled to launch in 2025, this initiative represents Arla's largest investment in net zero initiatives to date, aiming to reduce the site's greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 14,500 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually, a 22% reduction from 2023 levels. This move is a critical step towards achieving Arla's ambitious goal of reducing CO2 emissions from production by 63% by 2030 and securing 100% renewable electricity across its European operations by the end of 2025.

Strategic Move Towards Electrification

At the heart of this initiative is the transformation of energy production from gas to electricity, harnessing the power of an electric heat pump to generate 8MW of heat from 2.8MW of electricity. According to Paul van Rooij, Vice President of Supply Chain at Arla Foods Ingredients, this transition is not only about reducing carbon emissions but also about ensuring sustainable growth in the face of increasing global demand for Arla's products. By adopting this technology, Arla aims to separate its energy system, providing more sustainable heat to lower temperature processes while exploring innovative solutions for high-temperature needs. This approach underlines Arla's commitment to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and leading the dairy industry towards a more sustainable future.

Learning from the Past, Building for the Future

The decision to invest in this large-scale electric heat pump facility stems from Arla Foods Ingredients' previous experiences with smaller heat pump projects. Lessons learned from these initiatives have informed the design of this fully integrated system, which will capture energy from chilled water and supply it into the plant's 90°C heat distribution network. This network is essential for various processes at the plant, including spray-drying to create powdered whey ingredients. The success of this project at the Danmark Protein site is expected to serve as a blueprint for future electrification projects across other Arla Foods Ingredients locations, further solidifying the company's leadership in sustainable dairy production.

Blueprint for Industry Transformation

The heat pump facility at Danmark Protein is poised to become a model for sustainability in the dairy industry, showcasing how innovative technology can be utilized to achieve significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. By demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of large-scale electrification, Arla Foods Ingredients is setting a precedent for other companies within the dairy sector and beyond to follow. This initiative is a testament to Arla's dedication to environmental stewardship and its role in spearheading the transition towards a more sustainable and efficient dairy industry.

As Arla Foods Ingredients moves forward with the construction of its electric heat pump facility, the project stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. Through this significant investment, Arla is not only taking a giant leap towards its own sustainability goals but also inspiring a wider industry shift towards greener, more responsible production practices. The implications of such initiatives are far-reaching, promising a future where the dairy industry can flourish without compromising the health of our planet.