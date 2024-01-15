en English
Sustainability

AD Ports, CMA CGM, and Ecocean Pioneer Marine Biodiversity Restoration at Khalifa Port

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
AD Ports, CMA CGM, and Ecocean Pioneer Marine Biodiversity Restoration at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group, in collaboration with CMA CGM Group and Ecocean, is embarking on a trailblazing initiative to bolster marine biodiversity at Khalifa Port. This venture, poised to redefine environmental conservation in port areas, involves the deployment of 48 Biohut modules – a revolutionary innovation designed to nurture and protect marine life.

Restoring Biodiversity with Biohut Modules

These eco-friendly cages, constructed from non-toxic materials, serve as sanctuaries and breeding grounds for diverse marine species, playing a critical role in restoring and preserving the health of coastal ecosystems. They are to be installed in strategic areas of the port where marine life is in dire need of protection and regeneration. The planned installation of these life-sustaining modules is slated for the first quarter of 2024 at CMA CGM’s new terminal that is currently under construction.

A Five-Year Pilot Phase

The project’s pilot phase is expected to span a robust five years, incorporating a comprehensive monitoring component to gauge the effectiveness of the Biohuts. This rigorous assessment is crucial in ensuring the success of this ambitious biodiversity restoration project and guides future strategies for marine conservation.

Commitment Towards Environmental Sustainability

The initiative aligns seamlessly with the unwavering commitment of both AD Ports and CMA CGM towards environmental sustainability and innovation. By reducing the environmental footprint of human activities, the groups aim to foster a healthy ecosystem and environments conducive to natural biodiversity. AD Ports has also carried out an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) at Safaga Port, underscoring its broader efforts in environmental conservation.

Sustainability
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
