Accor Partners with Qualmark for Gold Standard Sustainable Tourism in New Zealand

In a significant stride towards sustainability, Accor, New Zealand's paramount hotel operator, has forged a pivotal partnership with Qualmark, a beacon of quality assurance within the realm of New Zealand tourism. This collaboration aims to elevate Accor's hotels, resorts, and apartments across New Zealand to achieve the esteemed Gold Standard Sustainable Tourism Business certification. This initiative not only marks a milestone in Accor's sustainability journey but also sets a new benchmark for the hospitality industry at large. As of 2024, the French hospitality titan is on a mission to redefine sustainable tourism through rigorous assessment across five key pillars: business systems, environment, people, community and culture, and health and safety.

A Vision for Sustainable Excellence

Under the auspices of Qualmark's Sustainable Tourism Business certification, Accor's establishments in New Zealand are undergoing a transformation. The certification criteria, aligned with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) standards, offer a comprehensive framework for sustainability. Accor's commitment to this cause is not new; its hotels in New Zealand have already secured Qualmark accreditation. However, the quest for gold certification represents a deeper dive into sustainable practices, embracing a holistic approach that spans from reducing carbon footprints to fostering community engagement and cultural preservation.

Charting the Course for a Greener Future

In 2023, Accor Pacific made headlines by eliminating approximately 55 single-use plastic items from over 80% of its properties, signaling a firm stance against environmental pollutants. The journey towards sustainability, however, extends beyond the elimination of plastic. Accor Pacific has outlined ambitious plans to address critical areas like food waste, water conservation, eco-certification, and fostering diversity and inclusion within its operations. These initiatives are not isolated endeavors but part of a grander scheme to secure external sustainable certifications for all 5,500 of Accor's hotels worldwide by 2026. This commitment underscores Accor's dedication to leading by example, demonstrating that sustainability and luxury can coexist harmoniously within the hospitality industry.

A Unifying Endeavor

Accor's partnership with Qualmark is more than a business collaboration; it is a unifying endeavor that brings together two organizations with a shared vision for a sustainable future. This alliance is poised to catalyze a paradigm shift in the tourism sector, encouraging other industry players to follow suit. By setting the gold standard for sustainability, Accor is not only enhancing its competitive edge but also contributing to the preservation of New Zealand's natural beauty and cultural heritage for future generations. The pursuit of Qualmark's Gold Standard Sustainable Tourism Business certification is a testament to Accor's unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence.