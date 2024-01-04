Cambridge Man Survives 24 Hours Adrift at Sea: A Tale of Endurance and Preparedness

In a remarkable display of human endurance, 61-year-old Cambridge man, Will Fransen, managed to survive a harrowing 24 hours adrift in the ocean. The ordeal began during a solo fishing trip when Fransen fell off his 40-foot boat while releasing a marlin. The incident occurred due to a combination of the ocean’s movement and an open safety rail on the boat. Fransen found himself stranded approximately 30 nautical miles off North Island, drifting towards Mayor Island in the Bay of Plenty.

Survival Against the Odds

The odds were stacked against Fransen. He was without a life jacket; his only lifesaver was a buoyant harness he was wearing at the time of the incident. In a desperate attempt to signal for help, he used his hat and the reflection from his watch, but with no success. As night fell, Fransen found himself contending with chilling temperatures and the ominous presence of a shark in the vicinity.

A Long Night and a Miraculous Rescue

Throughout the night, Fransen battled the elements, constantly reminding himself of his family and the life he had led. Hallucinations of rescue boats started to appear, but it was not until the following day that his ordeal finally came to an end. Fransen managed to catch the attention of three young men, James McDonnell, Max White, and Tyler Taffs, who were out game fishing. They noticed the glare from Fransen’s watch, a beacon of hope amidst the vast expanse of the ocean.

Post Rescue: Gratitude and a Reminder

Following his rescue, Fransen was treated for dehydration, sunburn, and fatigue. Grateful to his rescuers and the emergency responders, he expressed a desire to recover his boat, which is still adrift. Max White, the skipper of the rescue boat, emphasized the importance of water safety and preparedness for unexpected situations. He stressed the need for being equipped with necessary gear and informing others about one’s whereabouts when embarking on solo trips.