Business

Sunoco Sells Convenience Stores to 7-Eleven, Acquires Fuel Terminals from Zenith Energy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Breaking news in the business sector as Sunoco LP, a leading motor fuels distributor, announces a definitive agreement to sell 204 of its convenience stores scattered across West Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The buyer is none other than the global giant, 7-Eleven Inc., with the transaction amounting to a whopping $1.0 billion. The proceeds from this sale are expected to significantly lower Sunoco’s leverage and stimulate future expansion.

Sunoco’s Strategic Moves

This sizable transaction is accompanied by another noteworthy announcement from Sunoco. The company has unveiled plans to acquire liquid fuel terminals in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Bantry Bay, Ireland, from Zenith Energy. The financial intricacies of this acquisition remain undisclosed, yet this move marks a strategic step towards optimizing supply for Sunoco’s East Coast business operations.

Industry Developments Signal Dynamic Shift

Meanwhile, other significant developments are unfolding in the industry. Chesapeake Energy is poised to purchase Southwestern Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $7.4 billion, positioning itself to become the largest U.S. natural gas producer. On another front, Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company, Avalon Pharma, has determined its IPO price range. Circle Internet Financial, the creator of the stablecoin USDC, has confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO.

Technology and Finance Intersect

In the crossroads of technology and finance, Indian data center operator Yotta plans to increase its AI chip orders from Nvidia to $500 million, a move aimed at bolstering its AI cloud services. These recent maneuvers signal a dynamic shift in various sectors, including retail, energy, pharmaceuticals, finance, and technology, indicating an exciting time ahead for business watchers.

Business Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

