Sunday Thomas, NAICOM Commissioner, Accused of Fraud and Abuse of Office

A storm is brewing in Nigeria’s insurance sector as the Like Minds for Positive Change Initiative (LIMPCI) casts a spotlight on Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner for Insurance at the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The advocacy group has accused Thomas of fraud and abuse of office, and is demanding a thorough investigation into these allegations.

Allegations of Granting Unjust Waivers

LIMPCI’s grievances stem from allegations that Thomas, who began his term in 2020 and is set to retire this year, granted waivers on penalties to insurance companies. This action allegedly led to significant revenue losses for the Nigerian government. A startling example highlighted by LIMPCI is a penalty that was reduced from N446.4 million to a mere N43 million. Yet another penalty was reportedly cut down from N310.7 million to N33.1 million, according to the group.

Failure in Implementing NAICOM Portal

Besides the issue of penalty waivers, LIMPCI also raises concerns about Thomas’s failure to effectively implement the NAICOM portal. The group believes that this shortcoming has resulted in further revenue losses for the government. Aligned with the issue of revenue loss is the accusation of Thomas disrupting the governance structure of NAICOM and disregarding the Staff Establishment Committee’s recommendations.

Disregard for Public Service Rules

Adding to the list of grievances, LIMPCI highlights the improper use of non-procurement officers for procurement activities, an action that contravenes public service rules. The group has petitioned the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, and other relevant authorities, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), demanding a full investigation into the allegations.

While Thomas has expressed ignorance about the petition, he indicates an openness to address the issues if brought to his attention by the Minister of Finance. As his term draws to a close, these allegations could cast a long shadow over his tenure at NAICOM, potentially impacting the insurance sector’s stability and public trust in Nigeria.