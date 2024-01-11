en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Study Highlights Significant Differences Between Human and AI Language Skills

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:03 am EST
Study Highlights Significant Differences Between Human and AI Language Skills

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has undeniably transformed numerous sectors, with language capabilities being a cornerstone of its development. However, a recent study published in the PNAS journal, involving researchers from the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona (UAB), the Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV), Humboldt-Universitat de Berlin, and the Catalan Institute of Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), raises critical questions about the limitations of AI in understanding natural language.

Comparative Study: Humans vs. AI in Language Skills

The research encompassed a comparative analysis between human participants and three leading large language models, two based on GPT-3 and one on GPT-3.5 (ChatGPT). The subjects were assigned the task of identifying grammatically correct sentences in their native language. The results, however, revealed a stark contrast between human and AI language capabilities.

While humans successfully identified grammatical errors, the AI models struggled, often defaulting to ‘yes’ answers irrespective of sentence correctness. This outcome illustrates the struggles AI faces with grammar, a nuance of language that humans navigate with relative ease.

Challenging the Equivalence of AI and Human Linguistic Competence

Despite AI models undergoing explicit training on grammaticality, they lacked the innate human ability to recognize grammatical errors without constant correction during language learning. This insight, as emphasized by the study’s lead, Vittoria Dentella, underscores the need for critical reflection on AI’s language abilities and challenges the prevailing perception of equating AI language models with human linguistic competence.

Implications and Future Directions

The study’s findings have significant implications for the content creation industry, particularly regarding reliance on AI for generating content. While AI’s role in language learning offers personalized and adaptable experiences, it remains imperative to strike a balance between automation and human creativity.

Moreover, the research underscores the need for responsible use and development of AI technology and practices to fulfill its promise while avoiding pitfalls. It serves as a reminder that, despite the transformative potential of AI, critical human creativity remains an invaluable component in the realm of content creation.

0
AI & ML Education Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
10 mins ago
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
Leading the charge in AI-driven process automation, Pipefy has unveiled its hallmark offering, Pipefy AI for HR. This innovative tool, equipped with an AI-powered chatbot, is set to revolutionize human resources operations. Available around the clock, the chatbot grants employees access to HR-related information, including company policies, forms, and data, and provides a streamlined platform
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
Kinaxis Inc. Unveils AI and ML Innovations for Retail Supply Chain
2 hours ago
Kinaxis Inc. Unveils AI and ML Innovations for Retail Supply Chain
Rise in AI and QR Code Scams in Australia: A Call for Vigilance
2 hours ago
Rise in AI and QR Code Scams in Australia: A Call for Vigilance
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
11 mins ago
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Microsoft Surpasses Apple in Market Value Amid AI-Powered Rally
38 mins ago
Microsoft Surpasses Apple in Market Value Amid AI-Powered Rally
Waves Unveils AI-Enhanced SoloMode Audio Filtering Software at CES 2024
2 hours ago
Waves Unveils AI-Enhanced SoloMode Audio Filtering Software at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
9 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
9 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
10 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
10 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
11 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
11 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
11 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
11 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app