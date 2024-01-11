en English
Food

Student Paramedic Spurs Petition for Gluten-Free Options at McDonald’s UK

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Student Paramedic Spurs Petition for Gluten-Free Options at McDonald’s UK

Chloe Radzikowski, a 22-year-old student paramedic from Leigh in Wigan, has sparked a wave of support with a petition urging global fast-food giant McDonald’s to introduce gluten-free options in the UK. This move mirrors the offerings by McDonald’s in other countries, providing a broader range of choices for those with dietary restrictions.

Driven by Personal Experience

Radzikowski’s cause is fuelled by her personal struggle with gluten intolerance. Her dietary restrictions have resulted in limited options when dining out, particularly after late-night shifts with her colleagues. This challenge is shared by many, including those with coeliac disease, an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten. By launching this petition, Radzikowski aims to transform her struggle into a solution for thousands facing similar hardships.

Support and Traction

The petition gained significant traction when TV personality and gluten-free advocate Megan McKenna shared it with her 2.7 million Instagram followers. McKenna’s endorsement has propelled the petition into the spotlight, amplifying the call for gluten-free options at McDonald’s across the UK.

Contrasting Global Practices

Radzikowski recalls a poignant experience in Lanzarote, where the local McDonald’s offered a full gluten-free menu, including gluten-free bread from Schar. This starkly contrasts with the limited choices and potential cross-contamination risks she faces in the UK. Through her petition, Radzikowski is not only urging McDonald’s UK to expand their menu but also seeking explanations for the disparity in menu options between countries.

McDonald’s Response

In response to the petition, a McDonald’s spokesperson emphasised the company’s commitment to allergen awareness training for staff and clear allergen labelling for all menu items. However, the fast-food chain has not yet committed to introducing gluten-free options in the UK.

Food Health United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

