Bermuda

Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice

Bermuda’s Friends of Hospice is all set to host a rescheduled Stroke of Genius Extravaganza on January 27 at the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute. The event aims to raise funds for hospice care while offering a winter-themed, family-friendly environment for creating cherished memories.

Shifting Perceptions of Hospice Care

While the extravaganza is a fundraiser, it also serves a deeper purpose. According to Jennifer Mahoney, the executive director of Friends of Hospice, it’s an initiative to change the way people perceive hospice care. Hospice isn’t just about end-of-life care, but also about life enhancement and memory creation. Hence, the event encourages children and their loved ones to join forces and create a continuous piece of art under the guidance of local artist Heidi Louise Smith.

Event Details and Activities

The Stroke of Genius Extravaganza, running from 10 am to 2 pm, offers a variety of engaging activities. Participants will trace on canvases instead of freehand painting, making it an inclusive event for all skill levels. On top of the family painting session, the event includes lunch, s’more making, a hot chocolate and snowman station, arts and crafts, and a mini scavenger hunt with age-based prizes.

Supporting Agape House and Hospice Care

Tickets for the extravaganza are priced at $60, with all proceeds going to support the programs and services of Agape House. This includes emotional support and therapeutic services for those in need. A total of 70 tickets will be available for sale until January 25 through Ptix.bm. The event is sponsored by D&J Construction and the Lindo’s Group of Companies, showing strong community support for this noble cause.

Bermuda Health
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

