Arts & Entertainment

Strictly’s Lauren Oakley Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Receives Outpouring of Support

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Strictly’s Lauren Oakley Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Receives Outpouring of Support

Lauren Oakley, a seasoned professional of ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ has taken to Instagram to share her profound grief over the loss of her beloved grandmother. Oakley posted a touching tribute that included personal videos and a photograph, encapsulating precious moments shared with her grandmother, who she fondly referred to as her ‘biggest fan.’

Community Support for Oakley

The Strictly community, known for its close-knit bonds and camaraderie, rallied around Oakley in her time of sorrow. Fellow dancers and her recent dance partner, renowned newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, extended their heartfelt condolences and expressed their support in response to her post. This incident once again underscored the deep emotional ties that hold the Strictly family together.

Oakley’s Journey on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Joining the Strictly cast in 2022, Oakley was paired with a celebrity for the first time in the 2023 series. Despite being the seventh pair to be eliminated, Oakley and Guru-Murthy’s partnership was fondly remembered by the audience for their chemistry and mutual respect. In her post, Oakley spoke highly of Guru-Murthy, expressing gratitude for the experience and praising his trusting and kind nature.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ to Return

Despite the personal loss, the show must go on. ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is set to make a triumphant return later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. As audiences eagerly await the next season, Oakley’s touching tribute highlights the human element that makes the show more than a dance competition.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

