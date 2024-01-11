Stomach Flu Outbreak: Symptoms, Management, and Prevention

In a worrying development, a surge in cases of stomach flu, or viral gastroenteritis, is being reported in outpatient departments. This highly infectious illness is caused by a range of viruses, with norovirus and rotavirus being the most common culprits. While norovirus is widespread among both adults and children, rotavirus predominantly affects children. Other less common, but nonetheless potent viral agents include astrovirus and enteric adenovirus.

Recognizing the Symptoms

Primary symptoms of the stomach flu include severe diarrhea and vomiting, often accompanied by fever. These symptoms can lead to debilitating dehydration if not addressed promptly. The infection typically lasts 24 to 36 hours, a duration longer than food poisoning caused by bacterial infections.

Treatment and Management

Treatment for stomach flu primarily focuses on replenishing lost fluids and electrolytes to combat dehydration. Oral rehydration solutions are recommended, while consumption of fruit juices, sodas, dairy, and wheat should be avoided as they could exacerbate the situation. It’s important to note that antibiotics are ineffective against viral infections, and medications such as Loperamide that slow down intestinal activity could potentially worsen the condition. However, antiemetics and probiotics may be used under medical supervision to manage symptoms.

Prevention is Better than Cure

Prevention of the stomach flu hinges on stringent hygiene practices. These include thorough hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces, washing raw fruits and vegetables, and ensuring meat and fish are cooked thoroughly. Avoiding dehydration is also crucial. Dr. Rommel Tickoo, Director of Internal Medicine, underscores the importance of these preventive measures in curbing the spread of the virus.

An illustrative example of this outbreak is the recent situation at Riverview Elementary School. The institution experienced a norovirus outbreak that affected 25 second-graders, prompting an immediate response. The school implemented stringent measures to prevent further spreading of the virus, such as thorough cleaning and reinforcing the importance of hand-washing among students.