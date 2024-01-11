en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Stomach Flu Outbreak: Symptoms, Management, and Prevention

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:10 am EST
Stomach Flu Outbreak: Symptoms, Management, and Prevention

In a worrying development, a surge in cases of stomach flu, or viral gastroenteritis, is being reported in outpatient departments. This highly infectious illness is caused by a range of viruses, with norovirus and rotavirus being the most common culprits. While norovirus is widespread among both adults and children, rotavirus predominantly affects children. Other less common, but nonetheless potent viral agents include astrovirus and enteric adenovirus.

Recognizing the Symptoms

Primary symptoms of the stomach flu include severe diarrhea and vomiting, often accompanied by fever. These symptoms can lead to debilitating dehydration if not addressed promptly. The infection typically lasts 24 to 36 hours, a duration longer than food poisoning caused by bacterial infections.

Treatment and Management

Treatment for stomach flu primarily focuses on replenishing lost fluids and electrolytes to combat dehydration. Oral rehydration solutions are recommended, while consumption of fruit juices, sodas, dairy, and wheat should be avoided as they could exacerbate the situation. It’s important to note that antibiotics are ineffective against viral infections, and medications such as Loperamide that slow down intestinal activity could potentially worsen the condition. However, antiemetics and probiotics may be used under medical supervision to manage symptoms.

Prevention is Better than Cure

Prevention of the stomach flu hinges on stringent hygiene practices. These include thorough hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces, washing raw fruits and vegetables, and ensuring meat and fish are cooked thoroughly. Avoiding dehydration is also crucial. Dr. Rommel Tickoo, Director of Internal Medicine, underscores the importance of these preventive measures in curbing the spread of the virus.

An illustrative example of this outbreak is the recent situation at Riverview Elementary School. The institution experienced a norovirus outbreak that affected 25 second-graders, prompting an immediate response. The school implemented stringent measures to prevent further spreading of the virus, such as thorough cleaning and reinforcing the importance of hand-washing among students.

0
Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
15 mins ago
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Isabella Strahan, a 19-year-old young woman, has become a beacon of hope and resilience as she fights a malignant brain tumor, medulloblastoma. Her life took a devastating turn when she woke up vomiting blood on October 25, leading to an emergency MRI scan that revealed a tumor larger than a golf ball in her brain.
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Moose Jaw City Employee Dismissed Over Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance
21 mins ago
Moose Jaw City Employee Dismissed Over Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance
UK Labour Party Unveils Child Health Action Plan Amid Broader Debates
21 mins ago
UK Labour Party Unveils Child Health Action Plan Amid Broader Debates
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
16 mins ago
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
Chilly Naps: Parents Embrace Scandinavian Practice of Outdoor Baby Sleep
17 mins ago
Chilly Naps: Parents Embrace Scandinavian Practice of Outdoor Baby Sleep
St. Jude Study Reveals New Molecular Categories in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia
18 mins ago
St. Jude Study Reveals New Molecular Categories in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
15 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
15 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
15 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
15 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
16 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
16 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
16 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
16 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app