Stereotaxis Inc Witnesses Significant Trading Activity Amid Modest Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Yesterday, on January 10, 2024, Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS), a notable player in the Healthcare sector, experienced a surge in trading activity. The stock kicked off the day with a significant 11.49% rise, opening at $1.94. This marked the start of a day of fluctuations, with the stock price swaying between $1.82 and $2.17, before closing at $1.74.

Performance Overview of Stereotaxis Inc

Over the past five years, Stereotaxis Inc has demonstrated a modest annual sales growth of 0.63% and an annual earnings per share growth of 4.20%. This comes despite a current year EPS decline of -6.92%. The company’s market capitalization currently sits at $156.91 million, with 74.87 million outstanding shares and a float of 68.22 million.

Financial Indicators and Profitability Margins

Financial performance indicators reveal a 50-day Moving Average of $1.6876 and a 200-day Moving Average of $1.6992. The company’s turnover ratios reflect a Receivables turnover of 5.26 and a Total Asset turnover of 0.49. In terms of profitability, Stereotaxis Inc has a gross margin of +65.62%, an operating margin of -66.71%, and a Pretax Margin of -64.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownerships

Insider and institutional ownerships stand at 15.66% and 47.66%, respectively. The active participation of company directors is evident in recent insider transactions. The company reported a net margin of -64.99% and a return on equity of -51.27% in the last fiscal quarter, with earnings figures slightly falling short of consensus estimates.

Future Projections and Stock Performance

Looking forward, the company’s EPS projections suggest a continuation of the current downward trend. Additional insights into the stock’s performance are provided by the stock’s liquidity ratio, volatility, and price metrics. These include a Quick Ratio of 2.20, a historical volatility of 69.87% for the past 14 days, and a price to sales ratio of 5.32.

Coverage Initiation and Outlook

Roth MKM initiated coverage of Stereotaxis with a Buy recommendation, indicating a bullish outlook for the company. The average one-year price target for Stereotaxis is 4.34, suggesting a forecasted increase of 149.14% from its latest reported closing price of 1.74.

Business United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

