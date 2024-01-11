Stellantis (STLA) Stock Rises: A Promising Candidate for Quality Investing

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA), the leading automotive manufacturer, began the trading day on January 10, 2024, on a strong note with an increase of 2.24% in its stock price. Opening at $22.84, the stock oscillated between $22.59 and $22.855 throughout the day, finally signing off at $22.34. Over the past year, the stock has shown considerable flexibility, with a range between $14.98 and $23.66.

Stellantis: A Powerhouse of Growth

Stellantis has exhibited a remarkable yearly sales growth of 42.45% over the past five years, alongside an annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17.01%. The EPS growth for the current year stands at 9.41%, a testament to the company’s consistent performance. With a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, Stellantis is a formidable player in the automotive industry, boasting 272,367 employees and significant per employee revenue and income figures of $659,375 and $61,678, respectively.

Financial Health and Transactions

Stellantis commands strong financial health metrics, with a gross margin of +18.58%, operating margin of +11.74% and pretax margin of +10.72%. A noteworthy insider transaction on October 16 saw a 10% owner purchasing 12,313,234 shares at $5.68 each. The company’s ownership is divided between insiders, who hold 30.80% of the shares, and institutional owners, who account for 27.47%. Stellantis has a net margin of +9.35% and a return on equity of 26.27%, adding to its financial stability.

Analyst Projections and Stock Volatility

Analysts project an EPS of $0 for the next fiscal year but expect it to increase by 9.41% within this fiscal year, reaching 5.81 in the next year. However, they predict a decrease of -6.45% over the next five years. Stellantis’ stock has witnessed an average volume of 3.59 million over the last five days and a year-to-date average volume of 4.02 million. The historical volatility for the past 14 days stands at 25.26%, which is lower than the 26.91% registered over the past 100 days.

Stellantis is not just a global leader in the automotive sector but also an attractive candidate for quality investing, with a fundamental rating of 7 out of 10 and a promising dividend yield of 6.6%. The company’s recent launch of the 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI® and its collaboration with BlackBerry QNX and AWS to launch a virtual cockpit underscore its commitment to innovation and growth.