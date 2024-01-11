en English
Automotive

Stellantis (STLA) Stock Rises: A Promising Candidate for Quality Investing

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Stellantis (STLA) Stock Rises: A Promising Candidate for Quality Investing

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA), the leading automotive manufacturer, began the trading day on January 10, 2024, on a strong note with an increase of 2.24% in its stock price. Opening at $22.84, the stock oscillated between $22.59 and $22.855 throughout the day, finally signing off at $22.34. Over the past year, the stock has shown considerable flexibility, with a range between $14.98 and $23.66.

Stellantis: A Powerhouse of Growth

Stellantis has exhibited a remarkable yearly sales growth of 42.45% over the past five years, alongside an annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17.01%. The EPS growth for the current year stands at 9.41%, a testament to the company’s consistent performance. With a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, Stellantis is a formidable player in the automotive industry, boasting 272,367 employees and significant per employee revenue and income figures of $659,375 and $61,678, respectively.

Financial Health and Transactions

Stellantis commands strong financial health metrics, with a gross margin of +18.58%, operating margin of +11.74% and pretax margin of +10.72%. A noteworthy insider transaction on October 16 saw a 10% owner purchasing 12,313,234 shares at $5.68 each. The company’s ownership is divided between insiders, who hold 30.80% of the shares, and institutional owners, who account for 27.47%. Stellantis has a net margin of +9.35% and a return on equity of 26.27%, adding to its financial stability.

Analyst Projections and Stock Volatility

Analysts project an EPS of $0 for the next fiscal year but expect it to increase by 9.41% within this fiscal year, reaching 5.81 in the next year. However, they predict a decrease of -6.45% over the next five years. Stellantis’ stock has witnessed an average volume of 3.59 million over the last five days and a year-to-date average volume of 4.02 million. The historical volatility for the past 14 days stands at 25.26%, which is lower than the 26.91% registered over the past 100 days.

Stellantis is not just a global leader in the automotive sector but also an attractive candidate for quality investing, with a fundamental rating of 7 out of 10 and a promising dividend yield of 6.6%. The company’s recent launch of the 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI® and its collaboration with BlackBerry QNX and AWS to launch a virtual cockpit underscore its commitment to innovation and growth.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

